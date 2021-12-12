Warriors Struggle Shooting From 3-Point Range in Loss to Philadelphia 76ers

The Warriors fell to 21-5 on the season after losing 102-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Dubs struggled to shoot the ball from deep on Saturday, making just 12-of-48 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 23 points. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 23 Curry - 9 Curry - 5 Wiggins - 20 Looney - 8 Looney / Wiggins - 4 Curry - 18 Green / Wiggins - 4 3-Tied - 2



PHI Points Rebounds Assists Embiid - 26 Drummond / Embiid / Harris - 9 Embiid - 4 Harris - 16 Curry - 5 Harris - 3 Maxey - 14 Milton - 4 5-Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

IGUODALA RETURNS

After missing the last 11 games due to a knee injury, Andre Iguodala returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16. Iguodala recorded two points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of action. He is now six fields goals away from 5,000 career makes. Only 21 active players have hit this milestone.

CURRY NEARS HISTORY

Stephen Curry now sits seven 3-pointers away from passing Ray Allen as the NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader. Curry drilled three treys in the loss, giving him 2,967 makes for his career. He made just three of his 14 attempts on the night.

POOLE’S CONSISTENCY

Jordan Poole recorded 23 points in the loss. It was Poole’s 10th game this season recording 20-plus points, setting a new single-season career best. Poole is averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game this season on 45.0 percent shooting.

Poole Party pic.twitter.com/QuAMIufn3Q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2021

WIGGINS’ HOT START

Forward Andrew Wiggins recorded nine points in the first quarter for the Warriors, making 4-of-6 attempts. The rest of the team shot 5-of-17 from the field in the quarter. Wiggins finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.

2ND QUARTER RUN

The Warriors finished the second quarter on a 21-8 run, turning a 10-point deficit into a 3-point lead. Nine of those points came from Stephen Curry, who drilled his first two 3-pointers of the game during this run. The Dubs held the Sixers to 2-of-8 shooting and forced five turnovers over the last six-and-a-half minutes of the first half.

UP NEXT

The Dubs will continue their five-game road trip on Monday as they take on the 12-16 Indiana Pacers at 4 p.m. The Pacers have won three straight games, most recently defeating the Dallas Mavericks 106-93 on Friday night. Caris Levert scored a team-high 26 points in the win. Malcolm Brogdon leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.