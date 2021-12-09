Dubs Carve Out Win Despite Cold Shooting Night
Warriors Earn 104-94 Victory To Reclaim NBA-Best Record
Despite shooting a season-low 39.8 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, the Warriors mounted a double-digit lead in the third quarter to carry the squad to a 104-94 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.
Five Warriors scored in double-figures with Stephen Curry tallying a team-high 22 points, Jordan Poole contributing 20 points and three steals and Andrew Wiggins posting 14 points and four rebounds.
With the win, the Warriors improve 21-4 on the season and reclaim the best record in the league.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 22
|Green - 10
|Green - 8
|Poole - 20
|3 Tied - 6
|Bjelica - 3
|Porter Jr. - 15
|Wiggins - 4
|5 Tied - 2
POR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Powell - 26
|Nurkic - 13
|Nurkic - 6
|Little - 18
|Nance Jr. - 7
|2 Tied - 5
|3 Tied - 12
|3 Tied - 6
|Nance Jr - 4
TOP DEFENSIVE RATING ON DISPLAY
Though the shots were not falling for the Dubs on Wednesday, the team maintained the lead through all four quarters and held the Trail Blazers to 40.7 percent from the field and 26.7 percent at the perimeter. The Dubs are continuing to demonstrate their defensive grit, recording a team total of nine steals against the Trail Blazers and sustaining this season’s top NBA defensive rating.
CURRY ON HIS WAY
Stephen Curry finished with a team-high 22 points, splashing 6 of his 17 3-point attempts of the night. The two-time MVP is just ten splashes away from making NBA history, remaining on his way to surpass Ray Allen as the All-Time 3-Point Leader (2,973).
PORTER EFFICIENCY
Otto Porter Jr. went 4-for-8 from the field and splashed 4-of-6 treys for 15 points and six rebounds on the night. The forward has been a spark off the bench, recording double-figures in five of the last eight games.
LOOK TO LOONEY
Kevon Looney was a presence in the paint on Wednesday, with the Dubs’ big man going 5-for-8 from the field and finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.
As the Warriors homestand comes to a close, the squad looks forward to a five-game road trip set to begin on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers (ABC, 5:30 p.m.).
More Notables:
- With tonight’s win, Golden State clinched its three-game regular season series vs. Portland. Golden State has won 12 of its last 14 home games vs. Portland.
- Golden State’s record of 21-4 marks its best start since the 2016-17 season when they began the season 27-4.
- Golden State made a season-low 39.8% of their shots from the field.
- Golden State recorded more steals than Portland, nine to five, improving to 16-0 this season when recording more steals than its opponent.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole - 12/8/21
Hear from Jordan Poole following Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
NEXT UP: