Warriors Lose a Close One in the Desert

A game featuring the teams with the two best records in the NBA went down to the wire, but the Warriors didn’t make enough plays down the stretch of a 104-96 loss in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

After an Otto Porter layup brought the Warriors within one with 5:19 left in the game, the Dubs didn’t score another field goal until the 43.6 second mark. In between there, the Suns went on a 10-1 run and out-scored the Warriors 24-18 in the fourth quarter to secure their 17th straight win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 28 Green - 11 Green - 5 Porter - 16 Payton - 7 Chiozza - 4 Curry - 12 3 Tied - 6 Curry/Porter - 3



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Ayton - 24 Ayton - 11 Paul - 11 Paul - 15 Crowder - 6 Payne - 4 Johnson/Crowder - 14 Paul - 6 Bridges/Shamet - 3 More Stats | Highlights

The loss marked the first time this season that the Warriors were held to fewer than 100 points, but the Dubs will have a chance to even the score when they host the same Suns squad at Chase Center on Friday.

POOLE CATCHES FIRE

Nearly five minutes went by in the opening quarter before Jordan Poole took a shot, but the third-year guard soon made his presence felt. After making his first two shots of the game, Poole really got it going when he scored all Warriors points during an 11-0 run in the opening period. Poole matched his career-high for points in a quarter with 16 of his game-high 28 points coming in the opening period, during which he hit six of his seven shot attempts including four 3-pointers.

BENCH STEPS UP

After shooting 61 percent from the floor and knocking down six 3-pointers during a 35-point first period, offense was hard to come by for the Dubs. But the play of the bench kept them in the game. Otto Porter Jr. had his second consecutive game of at least 16 points, connecting on four of his eight 3-point attempts, and Gary Payton II was a plus-17 in his 16 minutes of game action, contributing eight points and seven rebounds in addition to impacting the game with his usual tough defense. Plus, he provided one of the game’s top highlights with a thunderous slam in the third period.

In addition, Chris Chiozza gave the Warriors some quality minutes, dishing out four assists and knocking down his only shot of the game, a transition 3-pointer that brought the Dubs within one point with 7:24 left in the game.

SUNS DO IT WITH DEFENSE

Although star guard Devin Booker exited the game in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury, the Suns were able to win the game behind some stellar team defense. Phoenix held the Dubs to 33 percent shooting over the final three periods of the game. Most notably, the Suns forced Stephen Curry into one of the toughest shooting nights of his career. Curry shot just 4-for-21 from the floor and did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter.

WIGGINS PLAYS THROUGH PAIN

Andrew Wiggins was questionable all day after dealing with back spasms, but the Warriors’ ironman played through the discomfort and made some key plays when the Warriors needed them most. After an offensive drought resulted in a nine-point deficit in the third period, Wiggins faced up a smaller defender in the block and attacked the basket. Wiggins finished in the paint and completed a three-point play, sparking a 14-5 run for the Dubs.

Wiggs fights through all the contact pic.twitter.com/pmz4mOKmUT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 1, 2021

ROUND 2 ON FRIDAY

The Warriors and Suns are now tied for the best record in the NBA with both teams standing at 18-3, and they'll face each other again on Friday at Chase Center, and again on Christmas Day in Phoenix before closing out their regular season series on March 30 in San Francisco.

