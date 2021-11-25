Warriors Overcome 19-Point Deficit In Comeback Victory Over Sixers
A Collective Team Effort Earns Dubs' Fifth Straight Win, Team Improves 16-2 On The Season
Though the Dubs were down by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, the squad used a strong second half to scratch their biggest lead of the night in the final frame (20) and ultimately earn a 116-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 25
|Green - 9
|Curry - 10
|Wiggins - 19
|2 Tied - 6
|Green - 7
|Poole - 17
|2 Tied - 5
|2 Tied - 6
PHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 24
|Drummond - 12
|Maxey - 5
|Maxey - 19
|2 Tied - 5
|Milton - 4
|Green - 10
|2 Tied - 4
|3 Tied - 3
THIRD QUARTER TAKE OFF
While the Warriors were off to a slow start in the first half, the squad entered the second half with renewed energy, utilizing a 12-0 run in the opening minutes of the third frame to remain in the game and enter the fourth quarter with a 86-84 lead.
STRONG SECOND HALF DEFENSE
In the first half, the Dubs allowed the Sixers to shoot a 55 percent from the field but the Dubs' defense stepped up in the second half, holding the Sixers to 42.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range on the night. The Warriors forced the Sixers into 21 turnovers, leading to a season-high 38 points off of turnovers.
BROTHERLY LOVE
It was a battle between the Curry brothers with both guards tallying team-highs in scoring for their respective teams. Stephen Curry recorded a double-double, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists while Sixers’ guard Seth Curry scratched 24 points on the night.
POOLE PLAYMAKING
Jordan Poole’s playmaking abilites were on display all night, with the guard posting 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Entering halftime, Poole banked a midcourt shot, reducing the Dubs’ deficit to single-digits (9). The third-year guard then delivered a trio of dishes with 10:43 remaining in the third quarter to earn a 66-63 lead, the first Warriors’ lead of the night since the opening frame.
JTA’S EXPLOSIVE ENERGY
Juan Toscano-Anderson recorded 9 of his 13 points in the final frame of Wednesday’s matchup, with his explosive output of dishes and dunks a direct result of the Dubs’ final push to victory over the Sixers. Toscano-Anderson’s three-point play with 9:32 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter helped elevate the Warriors to a 91-88 lead that they would not relinquish. Over one minute later at the 7:49 mark, Toscano-Anderson came in for a high-flying hammer to give the Dubs a 96-88 advantage.
COLLECTIVE TEAM EFFORT
Six Warriors tallied double-figures in Wednesday’s winning feat, including Andrew Wiggins who posted 19 points and six rebounds on the night. Draymond Green neared a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Otto Porter Jr. produced 12 points off the bench, going 4-for-5 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
The Warriors improve 16-2 on the season and 10-1 at home as they look to close out their three-game homestand with a Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center (7 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables:
- Golden State improved to an NBA-best 16-2, matching its best start to a season since 2016-17 when it started 16-2. They are 10-1 at home, also the best mark in the league.
- The 19-point deficit was the largest the Warriors have overcome to win this season surpassing the 15-point deficits against Atlanta (11/8) and Oklahoma City (10/26).
- The Warriors improved to 12-0 this season when scoring at least 110 points and are 12-0 in games decided by 10-or-more points.
- They remain the only team in the NBA to score 100-plus points in each game this season.
