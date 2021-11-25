Warriors Overcome 19-Point Deficit In Comeback Victory Over Sixers

Though the Dubs were down by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, the squad used a strong second half to scratch their biggest lead of the night in the final frame (20) and ultimately earn a 116-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 25 Green - 9 Curry - 10 Wiggins - 19 2 Tied - 6 Green - 7 Poole - 17 2 Tied - 5 2 Tied - 6



PHI Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 24 Drummond - 12 Maxey - 5 Maxey - 19 2 Tied - 5 Milton - 4 Green - 10 2 Tied - 4 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

THIRD QUARTER TAKE OFF

While the Warriors were off to a slow start in the first half, the squad entered the second half with renewed energy, utilizing a 12-0 run in the opening minutes of the third frame to remain in the game and enter the fourth quarter with a 86-84 lead.

STRONG SECOND HALF DEFENSE

In the first half, the Dubs allowed the Sixers to shoot a 55 percent from the field but the Dubs' defense stepped up in the second half, holding the Sixers to 42.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range on the night. The Warriors forced the Sixers into 21 turnovers, leading to a season-high 38 points off of turnovers.

defense offense in a flash



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/n2UJhOC3Jx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

BROTHERLY LOVE

It was a battle between the Curry brothers with both guards tallying team-highs in scoring for their respective teams. Stephen Curry recorded a double-double, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists while Sixers’ guard Seth Curry scratched 24 points on the night.

now you see him

& now you dont



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/EXERVNn7FW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

POOLE PLAYMAKING

Jordan Poole’s playmaking abilites were on display all night, with the guard posting 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Entering halftime, Poole banked a midcourt shot, reducing the Dubs’ deficit to single-digits (9). The third-year guard then delivered a trio of dishes with 10:43 remaining in the third quarter to earn a 66-63 lead, the first Warriors’ lead of the night since the opening frame.

legend has it JP is still holding this follow-through#BigShot pic.twitter.com/noXqb9I81i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

JTA’S EXPLOSIVE ENERGY

Juan Toscano-Anderson recorded 9 of his 13 points in the final frame of Wednesday’s matchup, with his explosive output of dishes and dunks a direct result of the Dubs’ final push to victory over the Sixers. Toscano-Anderson’s three-point play with 9:32 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter helped elevate the Warriors to a 91-88 lead that they would not relinquish. Over one minute later at the 7:49 mark, Toscano-Anderson came in for a high-flying hammer to give the Dubs a 96-88 advantage.

TAKE FLIGHT JUAN T pic.twitter.com/heRJ0RoZTo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

COLLECTIVE TEAM EFFORT

Six Warriors tallied double-figures in Wednesday’s winning feat, including Andrew Wiggins who posted 19 points and six rebounds on the night. Draymond Green neared a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Otto Porter Jr. produced 12 points off the bench, going 4-for-5 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

The Warriors improve 16-2 on the season and 10-1 at home as they look to close out their three-game homestand with a Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

More Notables: