Shorthanded Warriors Outscore Pistons in Road Trip Finale

The Warriors and their ten-man rotation competed down to the final buzzer on Friday, earning a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Despite lack of available bodies and 19 turnovers, the Dubs’ defense held the Pistons to 40 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. And while the Warriors held their biggest lead of the night entering the fourth quarter (16), the Pistons made a push in the final minutes of regulation to rally to a single possession contest.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 32 Looney - 12 Toscano - 9 Wiggins - 27 Bjelica - 8 Chiozza - 3 Bjelica - 14 Toscano - 6 4 Tied - 2



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Jackson - 27 Cunningham - 6 Cunningham - 6 2 Tied - 19 Diallo - 5 Joseph - 5 Diallo - 10 4 Tied - 4 Bey - 3 More Stats | Highlights

POOLE PLAYMAKING

Jordan Poole lead the Warriors’ scoring effort with 32 points, seven rebounds and two assists, shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 4-for-8 form beyond the arc. The guard tallied 20 of his 32 points in the first half, recording his fourth 20-point half of the season. With Stephen Curry unavailable with a left hip contusion, Poole took charge of the Warriors’ offense, faciliating plays and creatively finishing at the rim thoughout the night.

TWO-WAY WIGGINS

Andrew Wiggins’ two-way play was on display on Friday, with the forward recording 27 points, five rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes of play. Wiggins attacked the rim and protected the other side of the ball, perfectly demonstrating his two-way prowess by reading a Pistons’ play with 4:22 remaining in the third frame for a steal and a score.

DEFENSIVE INTENSITY

The Warriors held the Pistons to 40 percent and below from the field in each frame of Friday’s contest. This season, the Dubs have the maintained the best defensive rating (98.8) and have outrebounded their opponent in every game except four this season. In Friday’s matchup, the Warriors outrebounded the Pistons 48-35 off the glass.

The 14-2 Warriors head back to The Bay for a three-game holiday homestand, beginning with a Sunday night showdown against the Toronto Raptors (NBCSBA, 5:30 p.m.)

More Notables: