Dubs Fall in Down To The Wire Battle In Charlotte

It was an all-out duel between the Warriors and Hornets on Sunday night, as the Hornets held off the Dubs in the final minute of the game to hand the squad a 106-102 loss.

While the Hornets gained their biggest lead of the night in the second quarter (7), the Dubs used a pair of splashes to bring the game to a tie and enter halftime 57-57. However with an uncharacteristic 3-point shooting night from the Dubs combined with a 7-0 spurt by Charlotte’s Terry Rozier in the final frame, the Warriors were unable to outlast the Hornets on the road.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 28 Looney - 8 Curry - 10 Curry - 24 Payton II - 7 Green - 6 Poole - 13 3 Tied - 6 3 Tied - 3



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Bridges - 22 2 Tied - 8 Plumlee - 6 Ball - 21 Ball - 7 Ball - 5 Rozier - 20 Martin - 6 Hayward - 4 More Stats | Highlights

WIGGINS DOES WORK

Though the Warriors were unable to pull out a win, Andrew Wiggins remained at work all night, leading all scorers with 28 points. The forward shot 12-for-19 from the field and was the most efficient Warrior at the perimeter, going 3-for-7 from deep. As a team, the Warriors had an uncharacteristically off shooting night, going just 9-for-39 (23.1 percent) from beyond the arc. This season, the Warriors rank second in the NBA in 3-point shooting (36.7 percent).

QUIRKY QUARTER FINISHES

There were a number of unique finishes to close out the final three quarters of Sunday’s contest, including a foul on Jonathan Kuminga with 0.6 seconds remaining in the first half to take the forward to the charity stripe for three attempts (1-for-3).

The quirky close outs continued in the third quarter as Stephen Curry, who finished the night with 24 points, proceeded to bank a 37-foot shot before the light to give the Dubs a 88-87 lead entering the fourth. While the Hornets outplayed the Warriors in the fourth frame, a jump ball call in the final seconds of regulation gave the Dubs a final chance at redemption, but it was not enough to overcome the Hornets.

KUMINGA EFFICEINCY

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the team in bench points (9) on Sunday, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and grabbing five rebounds and two steals in ten minutes of play. Kuminga’s efficiency and athleticism have been on display, with the first-year forward shooting 66.7 percent from the field over the last two games.

With the loss, the Warriors are now 11-2 on the season and remain on the road to continue the four-game road trip as the squad head to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets for the first time this season (TNT, 4:30 p.m.).

More Notables: