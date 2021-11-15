Dubs Fall in Down To The Wire Battle In Charlotte
Warriors Open Road Trip with 106-102 Defeat to the Hornets
It was an all-out duel between the Warriors and Hornets on Sunday night, as the Hornets held off the Dubs in the final minute of the game to hand the squad a 106-102 loss.
While the Hornets gained their biggest lead of the night in the second quarter (7), the Dubs used a pair of splashes to bring the game to a tie and enter halftime 57-57. However with an uncharacteristic 3-point shooting night from the Dubs combined with a 7-0 spurt by Charlotte’s Terry Rozier in the final frame, the Warriors were unable to outlast the Hornets on the road.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Wiggins - 28
|Looney - 8
|Curry - 10
|Curry - 24
|Payton II - 7
|Green - 6
|Poole - 13
|3 Tied - 6
|3 Tied - 3
|
CHA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Bridges - 22
|2 Tied - 8
|Plumlee - 6
|Ball - 21
|Ball - 7
|Ball - 5
|Rozier - 20
|Martin - 6
|Hayward - 4
WIGGINS DOES WORK
Though the Warriors were unable to pull out a win, Andrew Wiggins remained at work all night, leading all scorers with 28 points. The forward shot 12-for-19 from the field and was the most efficient Warrior at the perimeter, going 3-for-7 from deep. As a team, the Warriors had an uncharacteristically off shooting night, going just 9-for-39 (23.1 percent) from beyond the arc. This season, the Warriors rank second in the NBA in 3-point shooting (36.7 percent).
QUIRKY QUARTER FINISHES
There were a number of unique finishes to close out the final three quarters of Sunday’s contest, including a foul on Jonathan Kuminga with 0.6 seconds remaining in the first half to take the forward to the charity stripe for three attempts (1-for-3).
The quirky close outs continued in the third quarter as Stephen Curry, who finished the night with 24 points, proceeded to bank a 37-foot shot before the light to give the Dubs a 88-87 lead entering the fourth. While the Hornets outplayed the Warriors in the fourth frame, a jump ball call in the final seconds of regulation gave the Dubs a final chance at redemption, but it was not enough to overcome the Hornets.
KUMINGA EFFICEINCY
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the team in bench points (9) on Sunday, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and grabbing five rebounds and two steals in ten minutes of play. Kuminga’s efficiency and athleticism have been on display, with the first-year forward shooting 66.7 percent from the field over the last two games.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 11-2 on the season and remain on the road to continue the four-game road trip as the squad head to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets for the first time this season (TNT, 4:30 p.m.).
More Notables:
- Golden State fell to 11-2 (.846) on the season (3-1 on the road), snapping a seven-game winning streak. Despite the loss, the Warriors still own the NBA’s best record.
- Golden State remains the only NBA team to score 100-or-more points in each game this season.
- The Warriors were held to season lows from the field (.422) and three-point range (.231).
- Golden State’s 14-point fourth quarter marked the team’s season low in any quarter this season.
