Third Quarter Run Leads Warriors to Fourth Straight Double-Digit Win

The Warriors won their fourth consecutive game after defeating the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night at Chase Center.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 25 points while Gary Payton II again showed his impact on the court, recording 10 points, four steals and a team-high plus-27 plus-minus in 19 minutes of action.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 25 Porter Jr. - 9 Green - 9 Curry - 20 Green - 8 Poole - 5 Wiggins - 16 Poole / Toscano-Anderson - 4 Lee - 4



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Tate - 21 Tate - 10 Porter Jr. - 7 Theis - 14 Nwaba - 9 Green / Theis - 2 Sengun - 12 Theis / Sengun - 5 5-Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

THIRD QUARTER RUN

The Warriors held a 83-80 lead after a Christian Wood dunk with 5:06 left in the third quarter. That was the last field goal the Rockets made in the third frame. The Dubs finished the quarter on a 20-3 run, with Nemanja Bjelica hitting three 3-pointers in that span. The Warriors have outscored their opponents by double figures during the third quarter in each of the last four games.

CURRY CLOSING IN

Stephen Curry made four 3-pointers in the win, giving him 2,875 made triples in his career. He now trails Ray Allen by only 98 threes to become the league’s all-time 3-point scorer.

With this bucket, Stephen is now 100 threes away from passing Ray Allen for most career triples



With this bucket, Stephen is now 100 threes away from passing Ray Allen for most career triples

POOLE’S HOT START

Jordan Poole was involved early and often for the Warriors on Sunday night. The guard recorded the first eight points of the game for the team, hitting three lay-ups and a pair of free throws. He finished the opening quarter with 15 points, two assists, one steal and one rebound on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Poole recorded 25 points and five assists in the win.

JP starting us off with six straight



JP starting us off with six straight

FAST-PACED FIRST QUARTER

Through eight games, the Warriors had been the highest scoring team in the first quarter this season, averaging 32.3 points per game. On Sunday night, the team scored 37 in the opening frame, shooting 56 percent from the field.

PAYTON’S BOUNCE

Gary Payton II continues to show off his athleticism with his high-flying dunks. On one play, Payton II was found by a driving Damion Lee to finish off a Warriors possession that featured some impressive passing. On another, a cutting Payton II took a Jordan Poole pass for a reverse slam. But the loudest of the night was the alley-oop that Payton II threw down in the third quarter, courtesy of a great pass by Draymond Green. Payton II scored 10 points on Sunday night, while also recording three assists, three rebounds and four steals.

GARY ARE YOU KIDDING

PORTER’S TRIPLES

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both in foul trouble and on the bench late in the second quarter, Otto Porter Jr. took the reins on the offensive end and scored nine points in a 40 second span for the Dubs to turn a one-point lead to a 10-point lead. First, Porter Jr. caught a ball in the corner and after a pump-fake, drilled a 3-pointer. He then grabbed a defensive rebound before hitting his second consecutive 3-pointer, this time at the top of the arc. To finish it off, Porter Jr. stole the ball and took six dribbles until his next shot, knocking down his third triple in as many possessions. Porter Jr. scored 15 points off the bench, hitting five of his six 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

After Sunday’s win, the Warriors will make a quick turnaround and host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The 4-6 Hawks have lost three straight games, but are still one of the premier teams from the Eastern Conference, where they advanced to the conference finals last season.