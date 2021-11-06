Warriors Dish Their Way to 3rd Straight Victory

A four-point game at the half, the Warriors took control in the second half and posted a 126-85 victory over the visiting Pelicans on Friday night at Chase Center.

Jordan Poole knocked down six 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 26 points, Stephen Curry made five treys for 19 points and Gary Payton II put forth another strong effort with 17 points, but the star of the game was Andre Iguodala. The veteran swingman made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor, picking up 10 assists.

The win marked the Dubs’ third straight, and they’ll look to keep things rolling when their homestand continues on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.