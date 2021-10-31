Warriors Hit 21 3-Pointers in Win Over Thunder

The Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Golden State never trailed in the game and led by as many as 31 points. Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 20 points, while Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins all added 14 points. Green also tallied 11 rebounds and eight assists, leading the team in both categories.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 20 Green - 11 Green - 8 Wiggins / Green / Poole - 14 Iguodala - 10 Curry - 6 Porter Jr. - 10 Bjelica - 8 Poole - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Gilgeous-Alexander - 15 Pokusevski - 9 Giddey - 6 Dort - 14 Bazley - 8 Jerome - 3 Giddey - 10 Gilgeous-Alexander - 5 Gilgeous-Alexander - 2 More Stats | Highlights

DRAYMOND’S QUICK START

Coming into the game, Draymond Green had been averaging 8.4 points per game on 6.2 field goal attempts per game. On Saturday night, Green took six shots in the first quarter, making five and scoring 11 points in the opening frame. Green finished the game with 14 points and led the team with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

FIVE IN A ROW

The Warriors have now defeated the Thunder five straight games, with its last loss coming on Nov. 25, 2019. The Warriors have outscored the Thunder by 127 points during the streak. The two teams will meet one more time this season, when the Thunder host the Warriors on Feb. 7.

MOODY MINUTES

With Damion Lee out due to a shoulder injury, Moses Moody played a career-high 21 minutes in Saturday’s win. The rookie guard had six points and three rebounds. Moody was recalled from Santa Cruz before the game, playing in the Santa Cruz Warriors first preseason game on Friday night. He recorded 17 points, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes in that game.

CURRY’S THIRD QUARTER

Leading by 11 points at halftime, Stephen Curry gave the Warriors a quick start in the third quarter, knocking down two 3's on the Warriors first two possessions. He hit five 3-pointers in the quarter as the Warriors outscored the Thunder 27-14 in the frame. Curry had a team-high 20 points in the victory and has scored 20 or more points in all six games this season.

Jordan knew Steph's trey was good before he even shot the ball



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/o0HcWq34my — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 31, 2021

KUMINGA’S DEBUT

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga played in his first NBA game on Saturday night, recording three points and a steal in six minutes. The seventh pick of the 2021 NBA draft had been out since suffering a knee injury in a preseason game on Oct. 6.

First bucket in the league for @JonathanKuming6 pic.twitter.com/WEhLYPhVTh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 31, 2021

The Warriors are now 5-1 on the season and next host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.