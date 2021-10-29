Warriors Run Out of Gas in OT Loss to Grizzlies

It took overtime and an impressive Memphis comeback, but the Warriors undefeated streak to open the 2021-22 season is now over after the Dubs suffered a 104-101 defeat on Thursday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 36 Green - 12 Curry - 8 Wiggins - 16 Curry - 7 Green - 7 Lee - 14 Iguodala/Lee - 6 3 Tied - 3



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Morant - 30 Anderson - 9 Morant - 5 Bane - 19 Jackson - 8 Jones - 4 Jackson - 15 2 Tied - 7 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

After a 37-point first quarter and leading by as many as 19 points in the opening frame, offense was difficult to come by for the Dubs the rest of the way. In fact, the Dubs mustered just 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, and they shot 38 percent from the floor after the first quarter.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Dubs with 36 points, Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Damion Lee kept the Dubs alive down the stretch with 14 points, but Memphis got a strong second half performance from Ja Morant and the Grizzlies stole a victory in the first of eight-straight home games for the Dubs.

Now 4-1 on the season, the Warriors will continue their season-long eight-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Thunder (Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.; Watch: NBCSBA). This will be the second matchup of the season with Oklahoma City, as the Dubs posted a 106-98 road win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

STRONG START

A stark contrast to Tuesday’s win in Oklahoma City, the Warriors were clicking on all cylinders to start the game. They shot 14-for-24 in the opening period and 4-for-9 from distance, including consecutive 3-pointers from Otto Porter off the bench.

Those two Porter treys, followed by a Curry one-handed catch and finish with a lefty layup, highlighted a 13-0 run for the Dubs late in the first quarter, and the Warriors pushed their early advantage to 19 points.

LOSING LEADS AT HOME

Like they did in last week’s home opener last Thursday, the Dubs lost their 19-point advantage. And like that game last week, turnovers were the culprit. The Dubs tallied 22 turnovers in their first loss of the season, leading to 23 points for the Grizzlies. While Memphis turned up their defense down the stretch, several of the Warriors’ miscues were unforced. Perhaps the most costly of those turnovers was an eight-second violation following a defensive stop with the game tied at 98-98 with just over a minute left in regulation.

LEE PROVIDES A SPARK

With the Warriors struggling down the stretch, Damion Lee once again stepped up when the team needed it most. After providing two key fourth quarter buckets on Tuesday, Lee tallied 11 of his 14 points in the fourth period and overtime. His first 3-pointer of a fourth quarter ended an 11-0 Grizzlies run in which Memphis took their first lead of the game, and his second trey tied the game up at 98-98 with just over two minutes left in regulation. And in overtime, Lee was the only player to score for the Dubs, as his 3-pointer with 3:59 left gave them a lead that would eventually be short-lived.

STEVE KERR PAYS TRIBUTE TO BOB FERRY

Prior to the game, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the passing of longtime NBA executive Bob Ferry. A friend of the Ferry family, Kerr remembered the former Wizards GM as a wonderful man in and outside the game of basketball.

“Bob was an amazing man, hilarious man a wonderful dad, a wonderful executive and just great human being,” Kerr said.

