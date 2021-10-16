Warriors Finish Preseason Undefeated After Curry's 41-Point Performance vs. Trail Blazers

After struggling in the first quarter, the Warriors erupted for a 38-point second quarter en route to a 119-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Friday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 41 Curry - 9 Green - 7 Poole - 16 Lee - 7 Iguodala - 6 Bjelica - 12 5-Tied - 6 Looney - 4





POR Points Rebounds Assists McCollum - 26 Nurkic - 10 Smith Jr. - 7 Powell - 18 Brown III - 7 McCollum - 4 Nurkic - 11 3-Tied - 5 2-Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

With the win, the Warriors finished with a perfect 5-0 record in the preseason. They will begin the regular season on Oct. 19 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry finished the game with 41 points, scoring 35 of his points in the second and third quarters.

CURRY'S FOUR-POINT PLAYS

After scoring 30 points in his last performance, Curry one-upped his performance in the preseason finale. Curry scored 41 points in 30 minutes on 13-of-23 shooting, hitting seven 3-pointers. Curry had not one, but two 4-point plays in Friday night’s win.

RAINING THREE’S

After averaging 38.7 three-point attempts last season, Golden State has looked for the 3-ball much more this preseason. The Warriors led the NBA in the preseason, shooting 53.2 three-pointers per game, more than seven attempts more than the next highest team. The Warriors added 16 threes made on Friday night, with eight players hitting at least one. Curry hit seven from deep, while Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. added a pair. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Bell, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee and Moses Moody made one three each.

MOODY CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Moses Moody scored nine points in 18 minutes in the win, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. His most impressive plays of the night were the two put-backs he made in the fourth quarter, showing off his hustle. Moody recorded six rebounds in the game, more than he totaled in his first four preseason games combined.

wayyyyyy up pic.twitter.com/nAIYB5bWh9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 16, 2021

ROSTER MOVES

Following the game, the Warriors made a flurry of roster moves. The team waived Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, while signing forward Axel Toupane.

IT’S TIME FOR GAMES TO COUNT

After an undefeated preseason, the Warriors 5-0 record will get wiped, and start the slate from empty when the team faces the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It will be the third time in three weeks the team have seen each other, with Golden State winning both preseason matchups. The two teams will tip-off at 7 p.m. on TNT.