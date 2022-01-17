Dubs Falter In Road Trip Finale Against Timberwolves

Five Warriors Scratched Double-Figures in 119-99 Loss to Timberwolves
Posted: Jan 16, 2022

While the Warriors were down by six at halftime, the Timberwolves used a 24-11 run to close the third quarter and gain the advantage entering the final frame, handing the Warriors a 119-99 road loss.

Five Warriors posted double-figures in the defeat with Jordan Poole scratching a team-high 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga adding 19 points and seven rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS


GSW
Points Rebounds Assists
Poole - 20 Looney - 12 2 Tied - 4
Kuminga - 19 Porter Jr. - 9 Poole - 3
2 Tied - 12 Kuminga - 7 3 Tied - 2


MIN
Points Rebounds Assists
Towns - 26 Towns - 11 Russell - 12
Nowell - 17 Reid- 9 2 Tied - 4
Beasley - 16 Vanderbilt- 6 Beasley - 3

Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter