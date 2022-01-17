Dubs Falter In Road Trip Finale Against Timberwolves
Five Warriors Scratched Double-Figures in 119-99 Loss to Timberwolves
While the Warriors were down by six at halftime, the Timberwolves used a 24-11 run to close the third quarter and gain the advantage entering the final frame, handing the Warriors a 119-99 road loss.
Five Warriors posted double-figures in the defeat with Jordan Poole scratching a team-high 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga adding 19 points and seven rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Poole - 20
|Looney - 12
|2 Tied - 4
|Kuminga - 19
|Porter Jr. - 9
|Poole - 3
|2 Tied - 12
|Kuminga - 7
|3 Tied - 2
|
MIN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Towns - 26
|Towns - 11
|Russell - 12
|Nowell - 17
|Reid- 9
|2 Tied - 4
|Beasley - 16
|Vanderbilt- 6
|Beasley - 3
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: