And A Happy New Year

The Warriors Close-Out 2018 On A Winning Note With A 132-109 Victory In Phoenix



TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Curry - 34 Ayton - 25 Durant - 25 Warren - 24 Thompson - 15 Booker - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 9 Ayton - 10 Bell - 6 Warren / Crawford - 4 Thompson / Iguodala - 5 Oubre Jr. / Melton / Bridges / Bender / Moreland - 3



Assists Assists Green - 7 Booker - 6 Iguodala - 6 Warren - 4 Curry / Durant - 4 Bridges - 3

The Warriors will be ringing in the new year with a win, downing the Suns in Phoenix on Monday night. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points on 11-17 from the field, and shot 55.6% beyond the arc. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each added 25 and 15 points respectively, and Andre Iguodala finished off the contest +26 (a team high).

Golden State didn’t get off to the best start, but it didn’t take long for things to fall into place. Shooting 58% from the field, they finished the first quarter up by four points. May not seem like much, but it was enough to keep the momentum of the game swinging in their favor. The Dubs went on to cap-off the first half of the game with a 24-7 run, heading into the locker room with a 69-52 lead.