Dubs Bounce Back In Portland
The Warriors Brought The Energy on Saturday Night As The Beat The Portlant Trail Blazers 115-105
The Warriors found their groove on Saturday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-105. Klay Thompson dropped a team-high 32 points, going 4-5 from beyond the arc and 57.1 percent from the field. Golden State had the offense flowing and kicked the defense up in tonight’s contest, looking like a different team Dub Nation saw on the floor just two nights ago.
After Thursday’s performance in Oakland, the Warriors knew they needed to bring it. An overtime loss at home always stings, and on Saturday night Golden State made it clear that it wouldn’t happen again. They started the game strong and kept up the pace all 48 minutes. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both notched 25 points to go with a combined 11 assists; Draymond Green finished +27, and Kevon Looney had the bench on their feet after he knocked down a three early in the game. The squad rounded-out the first quarter shooting 57.1 percent from the field, with Looney going 4-4 and Thompson hitting 60 percent of his shots.
Though Thompson hasn’t been on his game lately, he brought it all to the floor on Saturday night. His shot was falling and his teammates were loving every minute of it. He also made sure to take a moment to thank his shooting hand for coming back to him.
Overall, it was a good night. More notable moments from the matchup:
- The Warriors improves to 24-13 (.649) overall and 9-8 (.529) on the road.
- Golden State has won eight of its last 12 regular season games at Portland. The Warriors season series with the Trail Blazers stands at 2-1.
- With 12 made three-point baskets in tonight’s game, the Warriors are now 22-5 (.815) this season when making 10-plus shots from three-point range.
- Golden State is 12-0 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field (50.0 percent tonight).
- Klay Thompson (32), Stephen Curry (25) and Kevin Durant (25) all scored 20-or-more points in the same game for the sixth time this season (5-1 record in those games).
UP NEXT
The Dubs are off the Phoenix to close out this two-game road trip with a New Year’s Event matchup with the Suns.
