Dubs Bounce Back In Portland

The Warriors Brought The Energy on Saturday Night As The Beat The Portlant Trail Blazers 115-105



TEAM LEADERS GSW POR Points Points Thompson - 32 Lillard - 40 Durant / Curry - 25 Nurkic - 21 Looney - 12 McCollum - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 9 Nurkic - 10 Curry / Looney - 5 Harkless - 9 Thompson / Jerebko - 4 Aminu - 7



Assists Assists Curry - 8 Nurkic - 7 Green - 6 Lillard - 5 Durant - 5 Aminu - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors found their groove on Saturday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-105. Klay Thompson dropped a team-high 32 points, going 4-5 from beyond the arc and 57.1 percent from the field. Golden State had the offense flowing and kicked the defense up in tonight’s contest, looking like a different team Dub Nation saw on the floor just two nights ago.

After Thursday’s performance in Oakland, the Warriors knew they needed to bring it. An overtime loss at home always stings, and on Saturday night Golden State made it clear that it wouldn’t happen again. They started the game strong and kept up the pace all 48 minutes. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both notched 25 points to go with a combined 11 assists; Draymond Green finished +27, and Kevon Looney had the bench on their feet after he knocked down a three early in the game. The squad rounded-out the first quarter shooting 57.1 percent from the field, with Looney going 4-4 and Thompson hitting 60 percent of his shots.