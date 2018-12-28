Dubs Drop Heartbreaker At Home

The Dubs dropped their second game in three days with a 110-109 loss to the Portlant Trail Blazers



TEAM LEADERS GSW POR Points Points Curry - 29 Nurkic - 27 Durant - 26 McCollum - 24 Green / Thompson - 15 Lillard - 21



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 11 Nurkic / Aminu - 12 Durant / Looney - 10 Harkless - 8 Thompson - 8 McCollum / Turner / Collins / Leonard - 4



Assists Assists Durant - 11 Lillard - 5 Green / Curry - 7 Nurkic - 4 Jerebko - 4 Aminu / McCollum - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

It was a rough one on Warriors Ground Thursday night. After a hard-fought contest with the Trail Blazers, the Dubs dropped it 110-109 in overtime. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points, adding five rebounds and seven assists. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each notched 26, 15 and 15 points respectively. It wasn’t enough to pull out the victory though, and Golden State is now 23-13 this season.

Both teams spent the entire game trading buckets and runs. The biggest lead at any given time was nine points, and it never lasted long. Thompson started hitting shots early, but as soon as Curry began to heat up, the shot stopped falling. Similarly, as Durant began knocking them down, Curry seemed to cool off. This hot and cold pattern continued throughout the matchup.

The Warriors were down by six and shooting 43.8% from the field heading into halftime. Coming out of the locker room, third quarter Dubs didn’t make the appearance everybody was likely hoping for, but both teams hung on and kept chipping away at each other. Just when the Warriors needed it most, Jonas Jerebko ran in for a reverse layup to take a one-point lead, and seeming shifting momentum in Golden State’s favor.

It was an energetic fourth quarter. Curry did his thing and Durant hit that all-too-familiar three Dub Nation has come to love. In what remained a close contest, he tied it up on a three with just 19 seconds left to play. The Warriors got the stops they needed and sent the game into overtime.

Durant came in hot with a huge dunk to get the Dubs’ momentum going in the final minutes of the matchup. Their defense was on and Green was hitting threes from the corner, but Portland wasn’t done. A possession gone wrong was all they needed to take the game by just one point.

UP NEXT

It’s wheels up to the PNW as the Dubs look to bounce back in a second contest with the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.