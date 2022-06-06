Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 6/8/22

After splitting the first two games of the series at home, the Warriors make way to Boston on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

powered by

GAME 3 GAUNTLET IN BOSTON

After splitting the first two games of the series at home, the Warriors make way to Boston on Wednesday for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Wednesday’s showdown will be the Dubs’ first road game of the championship series, last visiting the TD Garden on Dec. 17 during the regular season. Entering Wednesday’s matchup, the Warriors have won at least one road game in each of the last 26 playoff series, an NBA record streak that began in 2013, and seek to continue that streak in the team’s first road game of the Finals.

WARRIORS FINALS WATCH PARTY AT CHASE CENTER

Dub Nation – due to popular demand, we’re moving our watch parties to inside Chase Center! Come out to Chase Center and cheer on the Dubs with your fellow fans while we broadcast the game in-arena! Tickets are required and cost $25 with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation. In addition, your Watch Party ticket grants you free rides on MUNI on your event day. » Buy Tickets | Event Info

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors broke open what was a two-point game at the half with a 35-14 third quarter in Sunday’s 107-88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 29 points in the third period and Jordan Poole capped the quarter with a buzzer-beating shot from near-half court. With the win, the Dubs tied the best-of-seven Championship series at 1-1. » Full Game Recap

THAT THIRD QUARTER BLITZ

There’s just something about the third quarter, as the Warriors have played their best ball in the third period in each of the first two games. The Dubs have outscored the Celtics 73-38 in the third period of those two games combined. Third quarter excellence is nothing new for the Dubs, as they led the NBA in overall plus-minus in the third period during the regular season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 2.8 points per game in that period. During this postseason, the Warriors have seen their greatest success from distance in the third quarter, making more threes (3.7) and at a better rate (41.3 percent) than in any other period. Stephen Curry has put up huge third quarters throughout his career, and that continued on Sunday, and both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have had their moments in the third quarter in this series as well.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW BOS 53-29 51-31 3rd in West 2nd in East PTS: 113.7 (1st) PTS: 106.8 (8th) REB: 44.3 (5th) REB: 42.7 (7th) AST: 27.9 (1st) AST: 24.7 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BOS: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: GSW: Andre Iguodala is day-to-day. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out. Team Notes



BOS: None. Team Notes

NBA FINALS CURRY FLURRY

Stephen Curry sank five splashes on his way to a game-high 29-point effort in which he did not play a second in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Curry, who set an NBA record in Game 1 for the most made 3-pointers in any quarter of a Finals game with six splashes in the opening frame, has been the high-scorer in each of the first two games of the series. The two-time MVP and three-time champ has averaged 31.5 points though the first two games of the Finals, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from 3-point range with 12 total splashes.

Curry’s offensive abilities have been well chronicled, but it’s his work on defense that has impressed his teammates as of late. Curry played the passing lanes throughout Game 2 and netted three steals, in addition to holding his own as an on-the-ball defender as noted by Draymond Green.

30's a force on both ends of the floor.@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/LW5PFOh3Rw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (26.6) PTS: Tatum (26.3) REB: Looney (7.7) REB: Horford (9.3) AST: Green (6.3) AST: Tatum (6.1)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Celtics enter Game 3 of the NBA Finals having yet to lose consecutive games this postseason. In fact, Boston has lost twice in a row just once since Jan. 23. However, Boston has been beatable at home during these playoffs. Despite trailing Miami by one game for the best home record in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics actually have a better road record (8-3) during these playoffs than home (5-4).

In the Finals, Boston has seen up-and-down performances from several players on their roster. All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum bounced back from a cold shooting Game 1 by making six of his nine 3-point attempts in a 28-point effort in Game 2. And after Marcus Smart and Al Horford made some dagger 3-pointers in Game 1, each of those two starters had just two points in Game 2, shooting a combined 2-for-10 from the floor with seven turnovers. Jaylen Brown has carried the Celtics in stretches over the first two games, leading Boston’s Game 1 comeback at the start of the fourth quarter and starting off hot with nine of his 17 points in Game 2 in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter, and Derrick White has also hurt the Dubs with his outside shooting (seven threes over two games).

If Game 3 plays out anything like the first two games, keep your eye on the 3-point line. Boston has made nearly as many 3-pointers (36) than 2-point baskets (37) through the first two games, and their shooting percentage is actually better on threes (46.2 percent) than on two-point attempts (42.5 percent). The Warriors bounced back from their Game 1 defeat in Game 2, and now the Celtics will look to do the same after the Dubs held them to their lowest scoring output of the postseason on Sunday.