Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 5/26/22

A CHANCE TO CLINCH AT HOME

The Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at Chase Center on Thursday night. The Dubs are up 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals, and the squad needs one more win to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors hold a 11-4 overall record, including a 8-0 record at home, marking the league's best home playoff record this season. All fans in game attendance will receive a Gold Blooded shirt, presented by Oracle.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors trimmed a 29-point deficit down to eight in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short in a 119-109 loss in Dallas on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DAL 53-29 52-30 3rd in West 4th in West PTS: 114.1 (1st) PTS: 106.1 (9th) REB: 44.3 (5th) REB: 36.6 (15th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 19.0 (14th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Loooney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) is TBD. Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (fractured elbow) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out. Team Notes

DUBS ROOKIES MAKING AN IMPACT

Warriors reserves attempted a fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday, with the squad outscoring the Mavericks 39-20 in the final frame. The fourth quarter feat was led by rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who took the court together for the first time since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series. Kuminga scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth frame, tallying double figures for the third time this postseason. The 19-year-old forward also finished with a playoff-career high eight rebounds. Moody, who has played in every game so far this series, posted 10 points in a playoff-high 23 minutes, with the guard sinking a pair of 3-pointers in a 31-second span in the closing minutes Game 4 against Dallas.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (26.7) PTS: Doncic (31.9) REB: Looney (7.0) REB: Doncic (9.9) AST: Green (6.1) AST: Doncic (6.4)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Mavericks make way to Chase Center after staving off a series sweep and recording a Game 4 victory in Dallas, scratching their first win of the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic has played at a high level when facing elimination, averaging 36.4 points over five such games in his career. Doncic and the Mavs have gone 3-0 when facing elimination this playoffs, as they overcame a 3-2 series deficit vs. the top-seeded Suns to advance to the Western Conference Finals. After having up-and-down performances over the first three games, several Dallas role players performed well in Tuesday’s Game 4 victory in Dallas. Reggie Bullock made six 3-pointers and Maxi Kleber produced 13 points off the bench, providing huge bounce-back efforts after combining to go 0-for-15 in Game 3 on Sunday. Eight different Mavericks players made at least one 3-pointer on Thursday, and whether Dallas can get those kinds of contributions throughout their lineup on Thursday can possibly determine if the Mavs’ season lives to see another day.