Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 5/24/22

26 STRAIGHT

The Warriors have a chance to close out the series on Tuesday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. With the win in Game 3, the Dubs have now won at least one road game in an NBA-record 26 consecutive series, a streak that began in the First Round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors are 3-3 on the road this postseason, while Dallas has won five or their seven games on homecourt.

LAST TIME OUT

A strong third quarter turned a one-point halftime lead into a 10-point margin going into the fourth quarter, with the Dubs lead never getting under five points in the final frame. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 31 points to go along with 11 assists for his second double-double in this postseason, and the 19th in his playoff career. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Klay Thompson provided 19 points. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DAL PTS: 114.5 (1st) PTS: 105.3 (10th) REB: 44.5 (5th) REB: 36.1 (15th) AST: 27.9 (1st) AST: 18.3 (15th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Dončić, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Otto Porter Jr. is TBD. Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (fractured elbow) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ PLAYOFFS

Andrew Wiggins scored a playoff career-high 27 points in the Warriors Game 3 victory, including a dunk of the year candidate in the fourth quarter.

Wiggins also tallied a career playoff-high-tying 11 rebounds on Sunday, with six of those 11 coming on the offensive end. The All-Star forward is averaging 20.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in the Western Conference Finals, connecting on 47.1 percent of his field goals and and 38.9 percent from 3-point range in the series.

“You don’t win in the playoffs without guys like Wiggs,” Steve Kerr said postgame. “It’s been a brilliant year for him and it’s continued in the postseason.”

Wiggins has tallied a team-high plus-122 differential while on the court this postseason. He is a team-best plus-66 in the Western Conference Finals, while holding Luka Dončić to a Mavs-worst minus-61.

We’re basically mirroring Dončić's minutes so that Wiggs can stay on him,” Kerr said. “And he’s another guy, like Steph, who never seems to get tired.”

THIRD QUARTER WARRIORS

After leading the NBA in third quarter plus-minus during the regular season, the third quarter has once again been pivotal for the Warriors in this series. The Dubs are outscoring the Mavericks by an average margin of 10.3 points in the third frame. In Game 1, the Warriors used the third quarter to turn a nine-point lead into a 19-point lead heading into the fourth. In Game 2, the Dubs held the Mavericks to just 13 points in the third quarter, cutting a 14-point deficit into just two points before a 43-point outburst in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors a 2-0 series lead. In Sunday’s Game 3, a nine-point advantage in the third quarter gave the Warriors a double-digit lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Dončić (32.1) REB: Looney (7.1) REB: Dončić (9.5) AST: Green (6.1) AST: Dončić (6.2)

LOONEY ON THE GLASS

In the first 52 playoff games of Kevon Looney’s career, he recorded double-digit rebounds in just one game. He has achieved that feat in three of the team’s last four games. Looney grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies and has added 12 rebounds in Game 2 and Game 3 of this series. In Game 2, Looney scored a career-high 21 points, making 10-of-14 field goals. In Game 1, Looney shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, it was the third time in his career Looney made all of his field goal attempts in a playoff game, the most of any Warrior in franchise history (min. 5 FGA). He is averaging 13.3 points per game on 78.3 percent shooting in the series. He is also averaging a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game, leading the Warriors to a plus-43 differential on the glass over the Mavericks.

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Luka Dončić scored at least 40 points for the second consecutive game, recording 40 points and 11 rebounds, but had a team-worst -19 scoring differential on Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie, after scoring just four points in Game 2, rebounded with a 26-point outing on just 13 field goal attempts. Jalen Brunson was also efficient in Game 3, tallying 20 points, five rebounds and three assists on 12 shots. Outside of Dončić, Dinwiddie and Brunson, the rest of the Mavericks shot a combined 5-for-27 from the field and 2-for-20 from 3-point range.