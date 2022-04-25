Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 4/27/22

The Dubs return to Chase Center for Game 5 on Wednesday with a chance to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets.

powered by

CHANCE TO CLOSE AT HOME

The Dubs return to Chase Center for Game 5 on Wednesday with a chance to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors won their first two games on homecourt by double-digits, with a 16-point victory in Game 1 and a 20-point victory in Game 2. Stephen Curry has came off the bench in all four games of the series, but has seen his minutes increase each game, playing a series-high 37 minutes on Sunday.

Dual events will be taking place at Chase Center and Oracle Park on Wednesday night, as the San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics at 6:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points in Game 3, but were able to fight back and take a 121-119 lead with 1:06 remaining, the team’s first lead since the first quarter. But a 7-0 Nuggets run to close the game put Denver in the win column for the first time in the series. Curry scored a team-high 33 points, while Klay Thompson added 32 points. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DEN PTS: 122.0 (1st) PTS: 113.0 (4th) REB: 35.5 (13th) REB: 39.8 (9th) AST: 28.8 (1st) AST: 24.8 (6th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DEN: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: James Wiseman (knee) is out. Team Notes

DEN: Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) are TBD. Team Notes

THOMPSON FEELING IT

Klay Thompson finished his final three games of the regular season scoring 36, 33 and a season-high 41 points, shooting 53.2 percent from the field and connecting on 51.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. He has continued his groove throughout the first four games of the first round, averaging 24.5 points per game. Thompson’s 21 3-pointers in the playoffs is the most of any NBA player, and he has done it on 50 percent shooting from behind-the-arc. He hit a game-high seven 3-pointers on Sunday and his 32 points was his first 30-point playoff game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (27.5) PTS: Jokic (31.3) REB: Wiggins (7.3) REB: Jokic (11.8) AST: Green (7.8) AST: Jokic (5.3)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Nuggets had their best offensive game of the series with their backs against the wall, putting up series-high numbers in points (126), field goal percentage (56.2%), 3-pointers made (15), 3-point percentage (48.4%) and assists (28). Nikola Jokic continued to put up big numbers, posting 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but the big difference in the Nuggets’ Game 4 win was the support around him. Point guard Monte Morris scored a series-high 24 points, including a 15-point third quarter where he made all five of his 3-point attempts. The fifth-year guard’s five treys on the night tied his career-high. Aaron Gordon added 21 points in Game 4. After shooting 6-for-19 in the first two games at Chase Center, Gordon made 12-of-24 attempts from the field at home. Rookie Bones Hyland tallied 15 points in Game 4, including going on a 9-2 run in the second quarter, where the guard made three 3-pointers from 30-plus feet to extend the Nuggets lead to a game-high 17 points.