Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 4/3/22

POTENTIAL SWEEP IN SACRAMENTO

The Warriors close out their back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Sunday's matchup will be the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season. The Warriors have won the first three games of the series, most recently with a 126-114 win at Chase Center on Feb. 3. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 23 points that night, while rookie Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points and seven rebounds off of the bench. Davion Mitchell scored a team-high 26 points, tallying eight assists as well.

The Warriors are playoff bound! After Saturday's victory, the Dubs have clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. » Learn More

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors caught on fire in the fourth quarter of Saturday's contest to earn a 111-107 victory over the visiting Jazz. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 49-29 29-49 3rd in West 12th in West PTS: 110.7 (15th) PTS: 110.7 (16th) REB: 45.5 (7th) REB: 43.2 (25th) AST: 26.9 (5th) AST: 23.7 (19th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Damian Jones INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Team Notes



SAC: TBD. Team Notes

PORTER JR. ON THE GLASS

Since March 20, Otto Porter Jr. has averaged 9.8 rebounds per game, including a career-high 16 rebounds on March 20. He has recorded 10-or-more rebounds in five games this season, with three of those coming in his last five games and four times in March. Porter's play has been strong on both sides of the ball, averaging 6.2 defensive rebounds in the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Fox (23.2) REB: Looney (7.4) REB: Sabonis (12.3) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Sabonis (5.8)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Kings currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Kings have avoided being mathematically eliminated by winning four of their last five games, most recently defeating the Houston Rockets 122-117 on Friday night. Seven Kings players scored in double figures, with Damian Jones recorded 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo added 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds off the bench. Sacramento ranks 27th in defensive rating this season, allowing 114.7 points per 100 possessions. The Kings have allowed opponents to shoot 48 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from behind the arc, both ranking 29th in the league.