Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 3/30/22

The Warriors welcome the Western Conference leading Phoenix Suns to Chase Center on Wednesday night.

The Warriors welcome the Western Conference leading Phoenix Suns to Chase Center on Wednesday night. Wednesday’s matchup will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between the two clubs, as the Warriors lead the season series 2-1. The Dubs have yet to meet the Suns in the new year, last meeting Phoenix in a 116-107 Christmas Day victory. Including Wednesday’s matchup, the Warriors have six regular season games remaining in the 2021-22 campaign, and their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two, while Phoenix has already secured the No. 1 seed in the West.

Wednesday’s matchup will coincide with Latino Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, and all fans in attendance will receive a Latino Heritage Night T-Shirt.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors played the Grizzlies close early, but Memphis broke the game open in the second quarter and handed the Dubs a 123-95 loss in Memphis on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 48-28 61-14 3rd in West 1st in West PTS: 110.8 (13th) PTS: 115.3 (3rd) REB: 45.5 (9th) REB: 45.2 (11th) AST: 26.9 (5th) AST: 27.4 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

PHX: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Quinndary Weatherspoon is TBD. Team Notes



PHX: TBD. Team Notes

IGUODALA RETURNS TO GAME ACTION

Andre Iguodala returned to game action on Monday, recording six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench. The appearance marked the 18-year NBA veteran’s first game since Feb. 7, and he was a team-best plus-two in the game, meaning the Warriors outscored the Grizzlies by two points while Iguodala was on the floor. Iguodala is averaging 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 27 games with the Dubs this season, and the team will certainly lean on his veteran wisdom as the playoffs approach.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Booker (26.5) REB: Looney (7.5) REB: Ayton (10.0) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Paul (10.8)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

With eight straight victories and the top spot in the West secured, it’s safe to say the Phoenix Suns are on fire. Suns leading scorer and three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker is coming off a 35-point output on Sunday against the Pistons and is averaging 26.5 points on the season. In the last 10 games, Booker is averaging 30.4 points and 6.5 assists, shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3-point range in that span. Guard Chris Paul returned to game action on Thursday after missing five weeks due to a thumb injury. The 12-time All-Star leads the NBA in assists per game (10.8), serving the role as floor general for the team that is second in both offensive and defensive rating. As the league closes in on the final two weeks of the regular season, the Phoenix Suns can sit tight knowing they’ve solidified their standing as owners of the NBA’s best record this season.