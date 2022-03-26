Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 3/27/22

The Warriors face off against the Washington Wizards in a Sunday matinee on the road.

The Warriors face off against the Washington Wizards in a Sunday matinee on the road. Sunday’s matchup will be the second and final regular season meeting between the two clubs, as the Dubs beat the Wizards 126-112 at home earlier this month in Draymond Green’s first game action in more than two months. Entering Sunday, the Warriors sit in third place in the Western Conference at 48-26 and while there remains several possible outcomes for the Warriors in terms of playoff seeding, Sunday would be the soonest the Dubs could potentially clinch a playoff berth.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson (37) and Jordan Poole (24) combined for 61 points in the Dubs' 121-110 defeat to the Hawks on Friday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 48-26 31-42 3rd in West 12th in East PTS: 111.0 (13th) PTS: 108.2 (22nd) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 43.2 (25th) AST: 27.1 (5th) AST: 24.6 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga

WAS: Tomas Satoransky, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert and Kristaps Porzingis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot), Andre Iguodala (back) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Quinndary Weatherspoon is TBD. Team Notes



WAS: Bradley Beal (left wrist) is out. Team Notes

POOLE’S OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION

Jordan Poole posted his first double-double of the 2021-22 season on Friday with 24 points and ten assists. The outing was the third-year guard’s 12th straight game of 20-or-more points, extending his career-best streak. In games played in March, Poole is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Beal (23.2) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Kuzma (8.5) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Beal (6.6)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

Having lost eight of their last ten games, the 31-42 Washington Wizards have fallen in a slump in the final stretch of the 2021-22 season. With Washington’s leading scorer Bradley Beal out for the remainder of the season, trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis has become the Wizards’ offensive focal point, with the versatile big man averaging 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 10 games with his new club. Nine-year guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has posted double figures in the last three of the last four games, averaging 12.6 points per game while forward Kyle Kuzma battles his own injury and remains in and out of the Wizards lineup. Washington currently sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Wizards will need to play nearly perfect basketball the rest of the way in order to even have a chance at being a part of the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament.