Game Preview: Warriors at Hawks - 3/25/22

MIDWAY POINT OF ROAD TRIP

The Warriors continue their five-game road trip on Friday night when they face the Atlanta Hawks at 4:30 p.m. PT at State Farm Arena. Friday will be the the second and final matchup between the Warriors and Hawks this season, with the Warriors looking for their first season sweep since the 2018-19 season. The Dubs defeated the Hawks 127-113 on Nov. 8 at Chase Center, with Stephen Curry recording a 50-point double-double.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors outscored the Miami Heat 37-24 in the fourth quarter en route to a 118-104 road win on Wednesday night. With no Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. on the second night of a back-to-back, Jordan Poole led the team with 30 points. Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee added 22 points each in the win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 48-25 36-37 3rd in West 10th in East PTS: 111.0 (13th) PTS: 112.8 (8th) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 43.9 (22nd) AST: 27.1 (5th) AST: 24.4 (14th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

ATL: Trae Young, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot), Andre Iguodala (back) and James Wiseman (knee) are out. Quinndary Weatherspoon is TBD. Team Notes



ATL: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS FINDS HIS GROOVE

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in Wednesday night’s win, including 20 points in the second half. The forward went on a 8-0 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to extend a 107-100 Warriors lead to a 15-point game. He also made eight of his 16 field goal attempts and was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. It was Wiggins’ 18th 20-point game of the season, the third most by any Warrior this season (Curry, 45 times; Poole, 27 times).

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Young (28.1) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Capela (11.8) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Young (9.5)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Hawks currently hold the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, leading the 11th place New York Knicks by five games. Atlanta has alternated wins and losses in their last five games, most recently losing 122-101 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Trae Young led the Hawks with 21 points and nine assists in the loss. Young, one of the game’s premier point guards, is averaging 28.1 points and 9.5 assists per game this season. The 23-year-old could become only the third player in NBA history to record multiple seasons of averaging 28 points and nine assists per game, joining Oscar Robertson (eight times) and Nate Archibald (two times). John Collins, who is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game. Since Collins has been out, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been averaging 18.6 points per game. The Hawks are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, making 37 percent of their shots from behind the arc (3rd in NBA).