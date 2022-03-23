Game Preview: Warriors at Heat - 3/23/22

The Warriors make their way to Miami to meet the Heat on Wednesday.

powered by

DUBS FACE THE HEAT IN MIAMI

The Warriors are right back at it as they make their way to Miami to meet the Heat on Wednesday. Wednesday’s matchup will be the second and final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Earlier this season on Jan. 3, the Warriors outlasted the Heat in a 115-108 home win. Wednesday’s contest marks the Dubs’ second game of back-to-back and second of the five-game road trip.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a 36-point third quarter, the Warriors fell short in the first game of the back-to-back set with a 94-90 loss to the Magic on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 47-25 47-25 3rd in West 1st in East PTS: 111.2 (13th) PTS: 109.5 (17th) REB: 45.5 (9th) REB: 44.3 (16th) AST: 27.2 (5th) AST: 25.6 (6th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIA: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament), Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes



MIA: Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (left knee hyperextended) and Victor Oladipo (lower back spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (right toe contusion), Kyle Guy (two-way) and Javonte Smart (two-way) are out. Team Notes

POOLE’S PHENOMENAL PLAY

Jordan Poole posted a game-high 26 points and six assists on Tuesday, marking his 10th consecutive 20-plus point game and extending a career-best streak. The third year guard is the second-youngest Warrior to record a 20-point streak of at least 10 games since Rick Barry in 1965-66. In the ten-game span, Poole is averaging 23.8 points per game, shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from 3-point range.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Butler (21.3) REB: Looney (7.5) REB: Adebayo (10.3) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Lowry (7.7)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Reigning first in the Eastern Conference, the 47-25 Miami Heat have won two of their last three games. While the status of Miami’s leading scorers Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Tyler Herro (knee) remains day-to-day, Heat center Bam Adebayo has taken the offensive lead averaging 19.0 points and a team-high 10.3 rebounds on the 2021-22 campaign. The Miami big man is shooting 50 percent or more from the field in seven-straight games and has tallied five 30-plus point performances on the season. Miami guard Kyle Lowry is coming off back-to-back double-digit outputs, shooting above 50 percent from the field and 3-point range in both contests. Lowry is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists on the 2021-22 season.