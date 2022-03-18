Game Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 3/20/22

The Warriors are 29-8 at home this season and will take on the Spurs on Sunday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

WRAPPING UP THE HOMESTAND

The Warriors are 29-8 at home this season and will take on the Spurs on Sunday in the finale of a four-game homestand. The Dubs have won two of their last three games but are coming off a loss to the Celtics on Wednesday in which Stephen Curry suffered a left foot injury. The Dubs have dealt with injuries to their veteran core all season, and the team still has a top-three record in the NBA. Last time the Warriors played the Spurs, they rode productive nights from Jordan Poole (31 points), Moses Moody (20 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (19 points) to earn a gritty 124-120 win in San Antonio last month. The Dubs were without Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in that game, and they’ll look to earn another shorthanded victory on Sunday as they take on the Spurs for the third time this season (season series tied 1-1).

COMING TO THE GAME?

All fans in attendance of Sunday's showdown on Warriors Ground will receive a Warriors Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm.

LAST TIME OUT

Jordan Poole scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, but otherwise offense was hard to come by in Wednesday’s 110-88 loss to the Celtics at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 47-23 27-43 3rd in West 11th in West PTS: 111.2 (12th) PTS: 113.0 (7th) REB: 45.3 (8th) REB: 45.3 (9th) AST: 27.3 (5th) AST: 28.1 (1st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Josh Richardson, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament) is out. Nemanja Bjelica (illness), Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and James Wiseman are TBD. Team Notes



SAS: Keita Bates-Diop (back sorness), Devontae Cacok (G League), Romeo Langford (strained right hamstring), Doug McDermott (sprained right ankle) and DJ Stewart (G League) are out. Josh Richardson (left calf tightness) is questionable. Team Notes

CUE THE POOLE PARTY

Jordan Poole has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, the longest the such streak of his career. During that stretch, he is averaging 24.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting, including 53 percent on threes. With Stephen Curry sidelined for at least the next two weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Dubs lean on Poole for even more playmaking. If recent history is any indicator, Poole will be up to the challenge, as he has scored at least 30 points in each of the last two games the Dubs have been without Curry. Offensively, Poole was one of the lone offensive bright spots in Wednesday’s game, and the Warriors will certainly need him to keep up this streak of stellar play.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Murray (20.9) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Poeltl (9.2) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Murray (9.4)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs will be opening a four-game road trip when they visit Chase Center on Sunday. Before Lonnie Walker IV made a game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in Thursday’s game against the Thunder, the Spurs had lost seven of their last nine games and are currently on the outside looking in on making the play-in tournament. Despite the recent struggles, longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has the distinction of being the winningest coach in NBA history, as he recently passed former Warriors Head Coach Don Nelson for most regular season wins in NBA history. One of Popovich’s best players on the current Spurs roster is fifth-year guard Dejounte Murray. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Washington is fourth in the league in assists (9.4 apg), and he also leads the team in scoring and assists. Forward Keldon Johnson and Walker are other San Antonio threats who have had big games against the Dubs this season. The Spurs are the NBA’s top assist team and are also good about protecting the ball, which sets up an intriguing matchup with the Warriors and their top-three defense.