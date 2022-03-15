Game Preview: Warriors vs. Celtics - 3/16/22

The Warriors look to extend their four-game win streak as the squad host the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Wednesday.

The 47-22 Warriors look to extend their four-game win streak as the squad host the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Wednesday. Wednesday’s meeting will be the Celtics only visit to Chase Center during the 2021-22 campaign and second and final regular season meeting between the two clubs. The Warriors tallied a 111-107 victory in the first showdown of the season on Dec. 17, with Stephen Curry (30) and Andrew Wiggins (27) combining for 57 points in the feat. Entering Wednesday’s contest, the Warriors retain the NBA’s best home record (29-7),and are looking to become the first team this season to record 30 home victories.

The Warriors and Celtics have a longtime history and are two of the league’s three original franchises, with roots dating back to the inception of the league in 1946. Fans in attendance of this Wednesday night matchup of historic franchises will receive a free Warriors splash towel courtesy of State Farm.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a night of celebrations as Draymond Green returned to game action and Stephen Curry celebrated his birthday with a flurry, posting a game-high 47 points in a 126-112 victory over the Wizards on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BOS 47-22 41-28 3rd in West 5th in East PTS: 111.6 (10th) PTS: 109.5 (16th) REB: 45.4 (8th) REB: 46.3 (4th) AST: 27.4 (3rd) AST: 24.0 (16th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

BOS: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Team Notes



BOS: Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain), Matt Ryan (two-way) and Brodric Thomas (two-way) are out. Team Notes

GREEN RETURNS TO GAME ACTION

After missing over two months of game action while recovering from a lower back injury, Draymond Green returned to NBA play in Monday’s victory. Green received a roaring ovation at Chase Center as he emerged at the 4:50 mark of the opening quarter. The three-time NBA champion opened the night with a splash from beyond the arc with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter and finished the night with six points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 20 minutes of play. After the game, Green credited Warriors Vice President of Player Health & Performance Rick Celebrini for his rehabilitation and ability to return to game action after missing 31 games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Tatum (26.8) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Williams III (9.8) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Smart (5.6)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of five of their last six games, the Boston Celtics have found their stride in the final stretch of the 2021-22 season. Since the start of the new year, the Celtics have gone 24-9 with Jason Tatum averaging a team-high 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Celtics forward posted back-to-back 40-plus performances earlier this month, including a season-high 54 points on March 6. Entering Wednesday’s matchup, guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while Celtics center Robert Williams III is tied for the league lead in blocks (2.2 bpg). In other Celtics news, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett had his No. 5 jersey retired in Boston on Sunday and after consecutive 10-day contracts, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Boston Celtics are signing forward Malik Fitts through the 2022-2023 season.