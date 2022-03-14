Game Preview: Warriors vs. Wizards - 3/14/22

Riding their longest winning streak in over a month the Warriors play their second of four straight home games on Monday when they host the Wizards. This will be the first of this season’s two matchups between the two teams, who each head into Monday’s game going in different directions.

BACK AT IT ON MONDAY NIGHT

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points and Jordan Poole added 30 points of his own as the Warriors came through with a 122-109 win over the Bucks on Saturday evening at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 46-22 29-37 3rd in West 11th in East PTS: 111.4 (10th) PTS: 108.3 (21st) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 43.4 (24th) AST: 27.4 (2nd) AST: 24.5 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

WAS: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: James Wiseman (G League Assignment), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) are out. Team Notes



WAS: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery), Vernon Carey (G League), Jordan Schakel (G League, Two-Way), Isaiah Todd (G League) and Cassius Winston (G League, Two-Way) is out. Team Notes

REINFORCEMENTS ON THE WAY

For the first time in over two months, Draymond Green is not listed on the Warriors’ injury report. The four-time NBA All-Star has missed significant time with a lower back/disc injury, and there’s no doubt that the Warriors have missed the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year. With Green in the lineup, the Warriors have gone 27-6, not including his ever-so-brief appearance in the game where Klay Thompson returned on Jan. 9. Without him, including the Klay Day victory, the Dubs are 19-16. While he was active earlier this season, Green was central to the team’s success. The Warriors have a defensive rating of 101.5 points allowed per 100 possessions while Green is on the floor, and for context, the Celtics lead the league overall in defensive rating this season at 105.6. The Warriors led the league in that category when Green went out but are now tied for second with Phoenix in that category at 105.8, having given up at least 120 points in four straight games recently after doing that just once through the first 60 games of the season. Offensively, Green would lead the club in assists (7.4 apg) had he played in enough games to qualify, so having him back in the lineup will be a huge boost and alleviate some of the playmaking burden from Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and others.

In addition to Green’s return, center James Wiseman is getting closer to making his season debut, as he has played two games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the last week, his first game action since undergoing surgery to repair a torn right meniscus last year. In his first two G League tune-ups, Wiseman has averaged 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, and he had a double-double by halftime of Sunday’s game against the G League Ignite at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Kuzma (17.4) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Kuzma (8.6) AST: Curry (6.4) AST: Kuzma (3.4)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

If the Wizards have any intentions of making the 2022 postseason, they need to make a move quick. They’re riding a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five, currently standing three games behind the Hornets for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Their best player, Bradley Beal, is out for the season as he recovers from wrist surgery, but they do have some proven talent on their roster that is capable of being a problem for the Dubs. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points a game and trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 19.3 points over his first three games with his new club. The Wizards aren’t so much a perimeter team, as they rank last in the NBA with 10.5 made threes a game, but they do rank fourth in points in the paint (49.9 ppg), so the Dubs will need to prepared for Washington to attack the basket.