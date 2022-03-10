Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 3/10/22

The Warriors make their way to the Mile High City to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for a one-game road trip.

DUBS RETURN TO DENVER

The Warriors make their way to the Mile High City to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for a one-game road trip. Thursday’s contest will be the second meeting between the two clubs this week, and the fourth and final regular season matchup of the 2021-22 campaign. The Nuggets have won this season’s first three matchups and if the season were to end today, the Dubs would be matched up with Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors snapped a season-long five-game losing streak on Tuesday, using a dominant second quarter propel them to a 112-97 victory over the Clippers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 44-22 39-26 3rd in West 6th in West PTS: 111.2 (11th) PTS: 111.3 (10th) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 44.1 (21st) AST: 27.3 (3rd) AST: 27.4 (2nd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

DEN: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Davon Reed, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Team Notes



DEN: Will Barton (left ankle sprain) and Bones Hyland (right knee soreness) are questionable. Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) are out. Team Notes

CURRY BECOMES ALL-TIME STEALS LEADER

Stephen Curry recorded three steals in Tuesday’s victory to tally 1,363 career steals, passing Chris Mullin (1,360) to become the franchise’s all-time leader in steals. Curry continues to eclipse franchise records, posting a 53-point performance over the Denver Nuggets last season to pass Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Curry joins Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only players to be the all-time career leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played for a single franchise.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (25.6) PTS: Jokic (25.9) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Jokic (13.8) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Jokic (8.1)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Denver Nuggets return home to host the Warriors in the second game of back-to-back. As of March 9, the Nuggets have won nine of their last ten games with Denver big man Nikola Jokic leading the feat with recent back-to-back triple-double performances, averaging 39 points, 13.5 rebounds and 12 assists over two games. The reigning NBA MVP has recorded a triple-double in 11 of the last 23 games and currently leads the league with 18 triple-doubles on the 2021-22 season. Nuggets guard Monte Morris has also had an offensive upswing, recording double figures in each of the last three games. While Denver continues to have multiple key players out with injury, the Nuggets are maintaining their stride as the postseason nears.