Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 3/8/22

The Warriors complete a back-to-back set on Tuesday night at Chase Center when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

DUBS CLOSE BACK-TO-BACK

The Warriors complete a back-to-back set on Tuesday night at Chase Center when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams. The Warriors have won two of the first three games, but fell 119-114 to the Clippers on Feb. 14 on the road. The Warriors have won 16 of the last 20 games against the Clippers on home court.

LAST TIME OUT

Jordan Poole scored 32 points and made a career-high-tying eight 3-pointers, but the shorthanded Warriors came up just short in a 131-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 43-22 34-32 3rd in West 8th in West PTS: 111.2 (11th) PTS: 107.0 (25th) REB: 45.4 (8th) REB: 44.3 (18th) AST: 27.2 (4th) AST: 23.6 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney

LAC: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Injury/Illness - Left L5-s1; Disc - Injury Recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Team Notes



LAC: Robert Covington (personal reasons), Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out. Team Notes

MOODY RELISHES THE OPPORTUNITY

Moses Moody scored 30 points on Monday night, a career-high for the rookie. The guard scored 15 of his points in the game’s opening quarter and finished the game 10-for-23 from the field and and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. Moody’s 30 points was tied for the third highest amongst all rookies in any game this season. In his last four games, Moody is shooting 61.8 percent from the floor (21-for-34).

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: George (24.7) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Zubac (8.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: George (5.5)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers have won five of their past six games, but most recently lost 116-93 to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 16 points off of the bench, while Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points. Seven-time All-Star Paul George leads the team with 24.7 points per game, but has been out since Dec. 22. Norman Powell, who averaged 21 points per game in three games after being acquired on Feb. 4, has been sidelined with a foot injury since Feb. 10. Since Powell has been sidelined, Reggie Jackson has averaged a team-high 19.4 points and 7.8 assists per game. Center Ivica Zubac is averaging career-highs in points (10.0 PPG), rebounds (8.2 RPG) and blocks (1.0 BPG) this season.