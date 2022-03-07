Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 3/7/22

The Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Ball Arena in a game that was rescheduled in December due to the Nuggets not having the league-required eight available players.

DUBS IN DENVER

The Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Ball Arena in a game that was rescheduled in December due to the Nuggets not having the league-required eight available players. This will be the third of four matchups between the Dubs and Nuggets this season. The Nuggets have come away victorious in the first two matchups, most recently winning 117-116 on Feb. 16 after a Monte Morris buzzer-beater. The Dubs and Nuggets will meet twice in four days this week at Ball Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 30 points for the Warriors on Saturday night, but LeBron James’ 56 points was too much for the Warriors as they fell 124-116 to the Los Angeles Lakers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 43-21 38-26 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 111.0 (10th) PTS: 111.0 (11th) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 44.1 (20th) AST: 27.2 (4th) AST: 27.2 (3rd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

DEN: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (hand), Draymond Green (left L5-s1; Disc), Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton II (knee), Klay Thompson (injury management), Andrew Wiggins (foot) and James Wiseman (kneey) are out. Team Notes



DEN: TBD. Team Notes

YOUNG GUNS ON DISPLAY

With no Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman available on Monday, some of the Warriors’ younger players will have a chance to be a more focal part of the game plan. Rookie Moses Moody is averaging 9.3 points per game over the past three games and has made all 11 of his field goal attempts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Moody is the first Warriors rookie to make 11 consecutive field goals since 1997-98, when play-by-play was first recorded. Fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points (.575 FG%) in games he has played at least 20 minutes.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Jokic (25.8) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Jokic (13.8) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Jokic (8.0)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Nuggets have won eight of their last nine games and come into Monday’s matchup on a two-game home winning streak. Denver defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 in overtime on Saturday night as reigning-MVP Nikola Jokic recorded 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokic made 16 of his 22 field goal attempts (72.7%), joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to record 45-point triple-doubles on at least 70 percent shooting. Aaron Gordon added 28 points in the win.