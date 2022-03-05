Game Preview: Warriors at Lakers - 3/5/22

The Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

DUBS MAKE WAY TO L.A.

The Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers for the third game of a four-game road trip on Saturday night. Saturday’s showdown will be the third of four regular season meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. The Warriors own the season series against the Lakers 2-0, having won the season opener on Oct. 19 and eclipsing another win on Warriors Ground on Feb. 12. Moreover, the Dubs have won seven of the last nine meetings against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

LAST TIME OUT

After overcoming a 17-point deficit to tie the game, the Warriors came up short in a 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 43-20 27-35 2nd in West 9th in West PTS: 110.9 (10th) PTS: 110.4 (13th) REB: 45.5 (8th) REB: 44.4 (16th) AST: 27.3 (2nd) AST: 24.0 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

LAL: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Dwight Howard INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc) and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness) is TBD. Team Notes



LAL: Avery Bradley (right knee effusion) is questionable. Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. Team Notes

MOODY’S FLAWLESS FOURTH FRAME

Rookie Moses Moody posted all of his 13 points in the final frame of Thursday’s contest, shooting 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes of play. With just seven minutes remaining in regulation, Moody scored or assisted on the last 15 Warriors points and 18 of the team’s final 20 points in the game. Moody has made his last seven field goal attempts, including all four from 3-point range in the last two games. The outing marked the first-year forward’s fifth double-digit scoring effort of the 2021-22 season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: James (28.8) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Davis (9.7) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Westbrook (7.3)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

Having lost four consecutive games and falling to a season-worst eight games below .500 (27-35), the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to scratch a win since the 2022 NBA All-Star break. LeBron James posted a team-high 26 points and eight rebounds after falling to the Clippers 132-111 on Thursday night, resulting in the second straight season sweep for the Clippers. The four-time NBA champion maintains an NBA-record double-digit scoring streak that stands at 1,085 games. Russell Westbrook added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists to the feat, with the nine-time NBA All-Star averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists in his 14th NBA season. Lakers big man Anthony Davis (ankle) remains out after undergoing an MRI that revealed a mid-foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.