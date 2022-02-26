Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 2/27/22

The Warriors return home to host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center for a special tipoff time of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

EARLY TIPOFF TIME ON SUNDAY

The Warriors return home to host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday. Set your reminder now, as Sunday’s game will have a special tipoff time of 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the national TV schedule. This will be the third of four regular season meetings between the two clubs, and the Mavericks’ final visit to Chase Center this season. The teams have split this season’s first two matchups, with each team winning on their home floor last month.

LAST TIME OUT

A balanced scoring effort combined with a 39-point second quarter propelled the Warriors to a 132-95 victory over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 43-17 35-24 2nd in West 5th in West PTS: 111.0 (10th) PTS: 106.6 (24th) REB: 45.8 (8th) REB: 43.6 (24th) AST: 27.4 (2nd) AST: 23.7 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc), Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness), and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Team Notes



DAL: Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are questionable. Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out. Team Notes

STEPH GONNA STEPH

On the heels of his All-Star MVP outing, Stephen Curry posted a double-double on Thursday, recording 18 points and a season-high 14 assists. Curry hit a pair of splashes in the feat, extending his NBA record of at least one made 3-pointer in 180 consecutive games. With 19,827 total career points, Curry is 173 shy of 20,000 and three steals shy of tying Chris Mullin (1,360) as the Warriors’ all-time career leader in steals. Including games played on Feb. 24, Curry ranks 11th in scoring (25.7 ppg), first in 3-pointers made (253) and second in free throw percentage (92.1).

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: Doncic (27.5) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Doncic (9.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Doncic (9.0)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of six of their last seven games entering Friday’s matchup with the Jazz, the Mavericks have found their groove. They made one of the headline deals at the trade deadline earlier this month, sending Kristaps Porzingis to Washington and landing veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie and 3-point specialist Davis Bertans. The new additions play a supporting role to Luka Doncic, a three-time All-Star who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. Doncic has picked up his play as of late, leading the league in scoring in February (36.3 ppg through games played on Thursday) while averaging a near-triple-double. Jalen Brunson compliments Doncic in the backcourt and has turned in a career-best 16.3 points and 5.4 assists a game. Averaging just 12.5 turnovers per game, the Mavericks don’t turn the ball over much, but the Warriors will try to reverse that trend as they look to take advantage of a team that played the night before in Utah.