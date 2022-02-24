Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 2/24/22

Coming off of an All-Star Weekend of celebration, the Warriors make their way to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

FINAL STRETCH OF THE SEASON

Coming off of an All-Star Weekend of celebration, the Warriors make their way to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Thursday’s matchup will be the third and final regular season meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. The Dubs have taken the series lead 2-0, earning victories on Warriors Ground on Nov. 26 and Dec. 8. With 23 regular season games remaining, the squad maintains the best defensive rating (104.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) in the NBA.

LAST TIME OUT

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Warriors were stunned at the buzzer as Denver’s Monte Morris knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, handing the Dubs a 117-116 loss on Feb. 16. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 42-17 25-34 2nd in West 10th in West PTS: 110.6 (12th) PTS: 108.2 (20th) REB: 45.8 (8th) REB: 44.1 (20th) AST: 27.2 (2nd) AST: 22.9 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney

POR: Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left L5-s1; disc), Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness), and James Wiseman (right knee) are out. Team Notes



POR: Brandon Williams (knee) is day-to-day. Damian Lillard (surgery), Nassir Little (surgery), Joe Ingles (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) and Keon Johnson (ankle) are out. Team Notes

CURRY’S ALL-STAR OUTING

Stephen Curry erupted for a game-high 50 points, including 16 3-pointers in the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the second 50-point individual scoring performance in NBA All-Star history, following Anthony Davis’ 52-point game in 2017. Curry’s splashfest guided Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant, earning the three-time champ the 2022 Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award. With his first career All-Star Game MVP award, Curry became the fifth Warrior to earn the award, and he also set records for most points in a quarter (21), most 3-pointers made in a quarter (7) and in a half (8) and became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made (47) in NBA All-Star Game history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Hart (24.0) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Nurkic (11.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Lillard (7.3)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of their last four games, the 25-34 Portland Trail Blazers’ midseason changes have coincided with their recent victories. Prior to the trade deadline, the Trail Blazers overhauled their roster acquiring Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, Elijah Hughes and Joe Ingles (out for year with knee injury) and signed Brandon Williams (two-way contract) and Drew Eubanks (10-day contract). The Blazers traded away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, while waiving Cody Zeller. Since entering the starting lineup on Jan. 3, guard Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Trail Blazers' latest victories have been without Portland’s Damian Lillard, who continues to rehabilitate from surgery and has not played a game since the start of 2022.