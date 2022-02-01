Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 2/1/22

The Warriors close out a two-game Texas road trip on Tuesday in San Antonio.

DUBS SOUTHWEST BACK-TO-BACK

The Warriors’ two-step in Texas continues with the second game of the back-to-back set against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Tuesday’s road game will be the second of four meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Dubs taking a 112-107 loss to the Spurs on Dec. 4. Closing out their ninth back-to-back set of the season, the 38-13 Warriors maintain the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.9).

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs opened their back-to-back set with a 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.» Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 38-13 19-32 2nd in West 11th in West PTS: 110.4 (12th) PTS: 111.3 (9th) REB: 46.6 (3rd) REB: 45.9 (6th) AST: 27.5 (2nd) AST: 27.9 (1st)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

SAS: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Drew Eubanks, Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms), Otto Porter Jr. (left foo injury management) Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are TBD. Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



SAS: TBD. Team Notes

POOLE’S PRODUCTION

Jordan Poole has come off the bench in six of the last 10 games, averaging 15.1 points per contest. The third-year guard ranks third on the team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and second in 3-pointers made (111). Over the last six games, Poole is averaging 16.5 points per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 47.1 from 3-point range while going 17-for-17 from the charity stripe. Among league leaders, Poole ranks first in free-throw percentage (91.3).

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (26.0) PTS: Murray (19.4) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Poeltl (9.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Murray (9.1)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The 19-32 San Antonio Spurs sit 11th in the West after coming off a recent loss to the top-seeded Suns. San Antonio forward Doug McDermott posted a team-high 24 points in the feat, shooting 9-for-15 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point range. Lonnie Walker IV recorded 22 points and five rebounds off the bench while guard Tre Jones added 15 points and nine assists. Spurs’ leading scorer, DeJounte Murray missed the matchup due to injury, with the guard averaging team-highs in points (19.4), assists (9.1) and steals (2.0). Center Jakob Poeltl has recorded a team-high 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, with the Spurs’ big man averaging 13.2 points on the 2021-22 season.