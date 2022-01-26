Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 1/27/22

The Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth of seven straight home games at Chase Center on Thursday.

The 35-13 Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth of seven straight home games at Chase Center on Thursday. The Warriors are 4-1 on the current homestand, holding three of their five opponents under 92 points. Thursday’s meeting will be the third of four regular season matchups between the two clubs, with the season series tied 1-1. The Dubs tallied a 123-110 victory over the Timberwolves on Nov. 10, then the Timberwolves evened the series with a 119-99 win on Jan. 16. Having won six of their last seven games at home, the Dubs are 22-4 at Chase Center, the league’s best home record.

LAST TIME OUT

Jonathan Kuminga had 22 points in 18 minutes as the Warriors beat the Mavericks, 130-92, on Tuesday at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 35-13 24-23 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 109.9 (12th) PTS: 111.0 (9th) REB: 46.5 (3rd) REB: 45.3 (13th) AST: 27.6 (2nd) AST: 24.4 (11th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels and Karl Anthony-Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) is day-to-day. Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MIN: Patrick Beverley (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Team Notes

ROOK GOES TO WORK

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied a team-high 22 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes of play, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and a flawless 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s win. The outing was the 6-foot-7 rookie’s third game with 20-or-more points. Among rookie leaders, Kuminga is ranked 20th in scoring (6.8 ppg), with the first-year forward leading the Dubs in scoring in three games and rebounding in one. Kuminga has also put up double figures in seven games played so far this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Towns (24.1) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Towns (9.4) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Russell (7.0)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The 24-23 Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and have won eight of their last 11 games to move over .500 on the season and seventh in the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards exploded for 40 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s win at Portland, shooting 14-for-27 from the field and 5-for-13 from 3-point range. Edwards’ output was the fourth 40-plus point game of his career, joining LeBron James (8), Kevin Durant (4) and Luka Doncic (4) for the most games of 40 or more points for players under 21-years-old. Edwards is averaging 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in a team-high 35.1 minutes per game on the season. Eighth-year guard and former Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.1 points and team-high seven assists while Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns leads the team with 24.1 points and 9.4 rebounds, posting double-figures in all but one game this season.