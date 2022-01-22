Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 1/23/22

The Warriors take on the Jazz in a Sunday Showdown on Warriors Ground.

Owners of the NBA’s top home record, the Warriors will play their fourth of seven-straight home games on Sunday against the Jazz. This will be the second of this season’s four head-to-head meetings between the two teams, as the Warriors’ won a New Years Day matchup in Utah 123-116. Sunday’s game will be a matchup of teams with two of the top four records in the NBA, although both squads have seen their share of struggles over the last few weeks.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a grind for the Warriors, but Stephen Curry delivered in the clutch, knocking down a 20-foot step-back jumper as time expired in the 105-103 win over the Rockets on Friday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 33-13 30-16 2nd in West 4th in West PTS: 109.8 (13th) PTS: 114.7 (1st) REB: 46.4 (4th) REB: 46.5 (3rd) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 22.3 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

UTA: Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



UTA: TBD. Team Notes

POOLE PARTY

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was one of the Warriors’ unsung heroes on Friday night. The third-year Dub played a key role in a 13-0 run that brought the Dubs back into the game in the third quarter, scoring five points on one possession. He followed that up with two clutch baskets in the fourth quarter as the Dubs recovered from a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes of the game. Poole has now scored at least 20 points in three of the team’s last five games, and the Dubs are 11-3 this season when Poole scores 20-plus.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Mitchell (25.5) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Gobert (15.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Mitchell (5.2)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The Jazz have lost six of their last eight games but still own the fourth best record in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell is ninth in the league in scoring but has missed the last two games with a concussion. But even without Mitchell, Utah still has the NBA’s most efficient offense, scoring 116.1 points per 100 possessions. Jordan Clarkson is one of the league’s most explosive scorers off the bench and Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average over 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting over 70 percent from the field. Four Utah players – Mitchell, Gobert, Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic – scored 20 points in the last Warriors-Jazz matchup.