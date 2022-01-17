Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons - 1/18/22

The Warriors' seven-game homestand is set to start with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

DUBS SEVEN-GAME HOMESTAND BEGINS

The Warriors return home to open their seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday. The matchup will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 season, with the Warriors earning a 105-102 win over the Pistons on Nov. 19. Entering Tuesday’s contest, the Warriors own a 31-12 record and a NBA-best 18-3 home record.

LAST TIME OUT

While five Warriors posted double figures on Sunday, it was not enough to overcome the Timberwolves in a 119-99 defeat. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DET 31-12 10-32 2nd in West 14th in East PTS: 109.9 (12th) PTS: 101.4 (29th) REB: 46.2 (4th) REB: 42.6 (28th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 22.0 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

DET: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Left Calf; Tightness), Moses Moody (G League - On Assignment), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Gary Payton II (back tightness) is TBD. Team Notes



DET: TBD. Team Notes

KUMINGA CAN PLAY

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Jonathan Kuminga is coming off 19 points and seven rebounds on Sunday. The outing marked the fourth straight double-digit scoring effort by the Warriors rookie. Over the last ten games, the first-year forward has averaged 10.3 points, shooting 49.2 percent from the field in that span.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DET PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Grant (20.1) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Stewart (8.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Cunningham (5.3)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

The 10-32 Detroit Pistons make their way to Chase Center for the first time during the 2021-22 campaign. With no clear timeline on the return of the team’s leading scorer Jerami Grant (thumb), Detroit’s second leading scorer and first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cummingham continues to lead the Pistons’ offensive effort, averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists on the season. Cummingham is coming off a 21-point performance where the guard shot 60.0 percent from the field before picking up his second technical foul of the game and first career ejection. Guard Cory Joseph also posted 21 points in the feat, going 5-for-11 from field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range in the team’s recent loss.