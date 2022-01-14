Game Preview: Warriors at Bulls - 1/14/22

The Dubs complete their back-to-back set on Friday night when they face the Eastern Conference’s top team, the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

The Dubs complete their back-to-back set on Friday night when they face the Eastern Conference’s top team, the Chicago Bulls at United Center. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Warriors have won nine straight games against the Bulls, including a 119-93 win on Nov. 12 at Chase Center.

The Warriors struggled shooting the ball on Thursday night, making a season-low 34.7 percent of their field goals attempts in a 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHI 30-11 27-12 2nd in West 1st in East PTS: 109.5 (12th) PTS: 111.5 (8th) REB: 46.2 (5th) REB: 43.1 (27th) AST: 27.7 (2nd) AST: 23.9 (15th)

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

CHI: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick Jones Jr. and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Left Calf; Tightness), Moses Moody (G League - On Assignment), Gary Payton II (back tightness), Klay Thompson (rest), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - Two-Way), James Wiseman (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Team Notes



CHI: Alex Caruso (Health and Safety Protocols), Tyler Cook (Left Ankle; Sprain), Javonte Green (Right Adductor; Strain), Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee; Contusion), Patrick Williams, Patrick (Left Wrist; Ligament Tear) are out. Team Notes

KUMINGA SETS CAREER-HIGH

Not much went right in the Warriors loss on Thursday night, but Jonathan Kuminga scored 15 points to go along with a career-high seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Kuminga was aggressive going to the rim, attempting six free throw attempts in the game. He also set a career-high with four offensive rebounds and was a plus-6, the second highest on the Dubs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHI PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: DeRozan (26.0) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Vucevic (11.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Ball (5.1)

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

After a nine-game winning streak, the Bulls come into Friday’s matchup having lost two of their last three games. The 27-12 Bulls lost 138-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Bulls offense is led by DeMar DeRozan (26.0 PPG) and Zach LaVine (25.6 PPG), the duo are the only teammates in the league to both be averaging 25-plus points per game. The Bulls rank second in the league in field goal percentage (47.5%) and first from 3-point range (38.9%), but attempt a league-low 30.1 3-pointers per game.