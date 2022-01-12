Game Preview: Warriors at Bucks - 1/13/22

The Warriors will play their second of four straight road games on Thursday as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the first of two head-to-head meetings between the two teams, who have combined to win four of the last seven NBA titles.

DUBS TAKE AIM AT REIGNING NBA CHAMPS

The Warriors will play their second of four straight road games on Thursday as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the first of two head-to-head meetings between the two teams, who have combined to win four of the last seven NBA titles. A star-studded affair, this matchup will feature the last two players to be named MVP in consecutive season, as Stephen Curry took the honor for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won in in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had a triple-double and Klay Thompson was a plus-17 in his 20 minutes on the floor, but the Warriors struggled to find offense in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 116-108 loss in Memphis. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIL 30-10 26-17 2nd in West 4th in East PTS: 109.8 (12th) PTS: 111.8 (5th) REB: 46.1 (5th) REB: 47.1 (2nd) AST: 27.9 (2nd) AST: 23.0 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney

MIL: Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MIL: Grayson Allen (health and safety protocols), George Hill (health and safety protocols) and Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness) are TBD. Brook Lopez (back surgery) is out. Team Notes

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

For the first time this season, the Warriors have lost three of their last four games, and all three of those defeats have come on the road. One common ingredient during this recent skid has been the team’s poor shooting, when compared to their normally high standards. A top-10 shooting team for the season, the Warriors have shot shot worse than 43 percent in each of their last four games, and in terms of 3-point shooting, they’ve shot below 24 percent from distance in three of their last four games. The good news for the Dubs is they have no shortage of players who can knock it down from deep, and getting Klay Thompson back should only help in that regard.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Antetokounmpo (28.4) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Antetokounmpo (11.4) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Holiday (6.7)

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

The Bucks come into Thursday’s game having lost four of their last five games, with each of those four defeats decided by nine or fewer points. Despite the recent run of misfortune, the Bucks are still a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating, and they have the same core of players from last season’s Championship run. At the center of it all is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2021 NBA Finals MVP is third in the NBA in scoring with 28.4 points per game, and he’s on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in four separate seasons. Two-time All-Star Khris Middleton is averaging 19.1 points per game but is coming off two straight 27-point efforts. In addition, he has picked up point guard duties with Jrue Holiday recently missing games due to health and safety protocols and an ankle injury. Bobby Portis is another perimeter threat and is averaging career-bests in both scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (9.2).