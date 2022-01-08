Game Preview: Warriors vs. Cavaliers - 1/9/22

The Warriors return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Sunday night.

The Warriors return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Sunday. Sunday’s showdown will be the second and final meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Warriors outscoring the Cavaliers 36-8 in the fourth quarter to earn a 104-89 win in Cleveland on Nov. 18. After scratching back-to-back losses for the first time this season, the Warriors own a 29-9 record.

LAST TIME OUT

While the Dubs were shorthanded in New Orleans, the squad competed down to the final buzzer in a 101-96 defeat to the Pelicans. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CLE 29-9 21-17 2nd in West 6th in East PTS: 110.2 (11th) PTS: 107.7 (19th) REB: 45.9 (8th) REB: 45.5 (11th) AST: 28.1 (2nd) AST: 25.5 (7th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

CLE: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) is out. Team Notes



CLE: Rajon Rondo and Cedi Osman are probable. Tako Fall (two-way), Isaac Okoro (left elbow sprain), Ricky Rubio Out (left ACL tear), and Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) are out. Team Notes

PAYTON CAN PLAY

Gary Payton II has posted double figures in eight of his last nine games, extending his career-best streak. In Thursday’s defeat, the guard displayed his defensive intensity and high-flying hops, facing off against 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to win the jump ball and gain the Warriors’ possession in the third frame. Payton II is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on the season and has made eight appearances in the team's starting lineup during the 2021-22 campaign.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Garland (19.7) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Allen (10.7) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Garland (7.4)

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet the Warriors at Chase Center for the second game of their six-game road trip. Though the team remains without the presence of key starters Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, Cavaliers’ Darius Garland has been leading the team’s offensive effort averaging 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Center Jarrett Allen trails as Cleveland’s second leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points and a team-high 10.7 rebounds, with the big man ranking second among league leaders in field goal percentage (70.2). Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is averaging 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last six contests, sinking at least three 3-pointers in each of those games.