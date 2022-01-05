Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 1/5/22

The Warriors tip off a road back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

DUBS MEET MAVERICKS IN DALLAS

The Warriors tip off a road back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. This will be the first of four regular season meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Mavericks taking last season’s regular season series 2-1. Entering Wednesday’s contest, the Warriors hold an NBA-best 29-7 record and maintain the league’s best defensive rating (102.2).

LAST TIME OUT

Despite some tough play from the Heat, the Dubs made several key defensive stops down the stretch to earn a 115-108 victory at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 29-7 19-18 1st in West 6th in West PTS: 111.3 (6th) PTS: 105.1 (26th) REB: 46.0 (8th) REB: 43.2 (25th) AST: 28.4 (2nd) AST: 23.7 (16th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



DAL: Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols), Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

GO GREEN GO

Draymond Green returned to the court on Monday after missing two games due to health and safety protocols, dishing out 10 of his 13 assists in the first half of the win over the Heat. The feat was the forward’s fifth outing with 10-or-more assists on the season and fifth-straight game with eight-or-more assists. Among league leaders, Green is ranked seventh in assists (7.7 apg) with the three-time NBA champion dishing out nine-or-more assists in each of the last four games he has played in, averaging 10.5 assists per game in that span. Green has also recorded multiple blocks in each of the last four games he played in.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (27.2) PTS: Doncic (24.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Doncic (8.0) AST: Green (7.7) AST: Doncic (8.8)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Six players posted double figures in the Dallas Mavericks (19-18) recent win over the Denver Nuggets, with Luka Doncic leading the effort with 21 points, eight rebounds and a season-high 15 assists. Doncic is averaging 24.9 points and 8.8 assists in the 2021-22 campaign, becoming the franchise leader in triple-doubles (38). Forward Dorian Finney-Smith posted 10 points in the Mavericks’ recent win, shooting 80 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range. Finney-Smith joins Dubs’ Gary Payton II as the only players in NBA history to increase points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage in each of their first five seasons. Dallas guard Jalen Brunson is averaging career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (3.7) and assists (5.6), scoring double figures in 18 straight games.