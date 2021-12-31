Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 1/1/22

The Warriors tip-off the new year with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

DUBS MEET JAZZ ON NEW YEARS DAY

The Warriors tip-off the new year with a Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz. This will be the first of four regular season meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. Entering Saturday’s contest, the 27-7 Warriors match the their best record through 34 games (2017-18) and maintain the league’s best home record at 16-3.

LAST TIME OUT

After trailing by 24 points at halftime, the Dubs came back to tie the game at 84-84 with 1:04 left in regulation but were unable to complete the comeback. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 27-7 25-9 1st in West 3rd in West PTS: 110.9 (7th) PTS: 115.9 (1st) REB: 46.3 (5th) REB: 47.6 (1st) AST: 27.8 (2nd) AST: 22.8 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney

UTA: Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



UTA: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain), Malik Fitts (lright shoulder sprain), Miye Oni (right ankle sprain) and Elijah Hughes (G-league) are out. Team Notes

CURRY REIGNS AS MR. 3000

After becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, Stephen Curry hit another milestone as he sank his 3,000 career 3-pointer on Dec. 28. With the splash, the sharpshooter matched his own NBA record of making at least one 3-pointer in 157 consecutive games. Curry has made five-or-more 3-pointers in six of the last seven games and is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists on the season. Among the league leaders, the two-time MVP is ranked first in made 3-pointers (172), second in scoring (27.7 ppg), and second in free throw percentage (92.3).

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Mitchell (25.4) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Gobert (14.9) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Conley (5.3)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The red hot Utah Jazz sit third in the Western Conference as they face the Warriors for the second game of a back-to-back set. As of Dec. 30, the Jazz have won five consecutive games despite the absence of their leading scorer Donovan Mitchell. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic serves as the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3-point range over the last ten games. Utah big man Rudy Gobert continues to dominate the league, ranking first among NBA leaders in rebounds (14.9), first in field goal percentage (71.6) and second in blocks per game (2.3). Gobert has also posted 28 double-doubles so far this season. Jordan Clarkson leads the Jazz bench averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, while Rudy Gay is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds after missing the first 14 games of the 2021-22 campaign.