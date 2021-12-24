Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 12/25/21

A premiere matchup on the NBA’s premiere day of the regular season. The Warriors and Suns enter their Christmas Day matchup with the two best records in the NBA.

A premiere matchup on the NBA’s premiere day of the regular season. The Warriors and Suns enter their Christmas Day matchup with the two best records in the NBA. Only a half-game separates the two clubs in the standings, and no other NBA team is within three victories of Golden State or Phoenix. This will be the third of this season’s four matchups between the Warriors and Suns, and they’ve split the first two on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 with each team protecting their home floor. This will mark the Warriors’ ninth straight year playing on Dec. 25, and the 11th time in the last 12 years.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry came through with his fifth 40-point game of the season and Gary Payton II scored a season-high 22 points as the Warriors closed the game on an 11-2 run to beat the Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 26-6 26-5 2nd in West 1st in West PTS: 111.5 (4th) PTS: 111.8 (3rd) REB: 46.5 (5th) REB: 46.2 (6th) AST: 28.1 (2nd) AST: 26.4 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is TBD. Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



PHX: Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Dario Saric (torn right ACL) are out. Team Notes

PAYTON CAN PLAY

Warriors guard Gary Payton II made his second start of the season on Thursday night and opened some eyes with his perimeter shooting. Known as a strong defender with a knack for harassing ball-handlers and picking up steals, Payton has shown off his offensive skills as of late. On Thursday, he knocked down four of his seven 3-point attempts, including a clutch 3-pointer from the left corner that gave the Dubs a five-point advantage with just over a minute left in the game.

“Well, he spent the summer really working hard on that 3-point shot,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said following the game on Saturday. “He revamped it a little bit and works on it daily and he shoots the ball with confidence. He’s the guy who's had to claw his way to get to this point. He's fearless he's finally getting a real chance to play big minutes on a good team. He's the kind of guy who's gonna seize this opportunity and make the most of everything. He's fun to watch.”

Payton was matched up with Memphis star guard Ja Morant for much of the game, and the assignment doesn’t get any easier on Saturday as he’ll be tasked with defending Phoenix’s star-laden backcourt headlined by Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Booker (23.3) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Ayton (11.3) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Paul (9.9)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns enter Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown on a five-game winning streak, leading the Dubs in the standings by a half-game for the best record in the NBA. Phoenix’s leading scorer Devin Booker has played in the team’s last three games after sitting out a few weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against the Dubs on Nov. 30, and he’s coming off a 30-point effort in Thursday’s win over the Thunder. While Booker was injured, Cam Johnson stepped up and he continued his strong play on Thursday by making all seven of his shot attempts. Center Deandre Ayton has been the Suns’ leading scorer in each of this season’s first two games against the Warriors, averaging 23.5 points. And while the Suns are a strong offensively team, their defense can’t be ignored, either. The Suns are second in defensive rating, giving up 102.8 points per 100 possessions. The only team ahead of them in that category … the Warriors at 101.4.