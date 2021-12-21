Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 12/23/21

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Thursday night.

WARRIORS SET FOR REMATCH WITH GRIZZLIES

Owners of an NBA-best 15-2 home record that includes three straight wins at Chase Center, the Warriors are set for a Thursday night showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies. The matchup will be the second of four regular season meetings between the two clubs, with the Warriors suffering a 104-101 overtime loss against the Grizzlies on Oct. 28 at Chase Center. That marked the first Warriors defeat of the season, and the Dubs have only lost one other game at home since then. The Dubs enter the game with a 25-6 record, matching the team’s best 31-game start to a season their best record after 31 games since the 2016-17 campaign (27-4).

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors used a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to help put away a 113-98 victory over the visiting Kings on Monday night at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 25-6 19-13 2nd in West 4th in West PTS: 111.5 (5th) PTS: 110.8 (7th) REB: 46.8 (4th) REB: 47.2 (2nd) AST: 28.0 (2nd) AST: 25.2 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MEM: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Tyus Jones (right finger sprain) is questionable. Santi Aldama (health and safety protocols), Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness), Sam Merrill (right ankle sprain) and Ziaire Williams (left ankle sprain and healthy and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR GREEN

Draymond Green is on the heels of his first triple-double of the season, recording a franchise-leading 31st triple-double of his career after tallying a season-high 16 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in Monday’s win. The veteran forward shot 63.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in the win. The Dubs’ defensive anchor has been active on both sides of the ball, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 55.9 percent from the field over the last 10 games, including 60-plus percent shooting in four of those outings. Among league leaders, Green is also ranked 11th in assits (7.4). Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr credited Green after Monday’s performance stating, “He’s just having a phenomenal year.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Morant (23.7) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Adams (9.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Morant (6.9)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Grizzlies come into Thursday’s matchup riding a two-game losing streak after winning 10 of their prior 11 games. Star guard Ja Morant recently rejoined the team after sitting out 12 games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In Morant’s absence, the Grizzlies worked their way up the standings and currently sit in fourth place in the West. The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant leads the club 23.7 points per game and 6.9 assists, but the club has other proven threats as well. Dillon Brooks, Jared Jackson and Desmond Bane all averaged over 17 points a game during Morant’s absence, and on the season the Grizzlies are a top-10 team in scoring, assists and rebounding.