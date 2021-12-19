Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 12/20/21

The Warriors welcome the Sacramento Kings to Chase Center for the first time this season. This will be the Dubs' first game home following a five-game road trip, and the Kings will be playing on the back end of a back-to-back after playing the Spurs on Sunday in Sacramento.

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

After a five-game road trip that saw Stephen Curry become the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, the Warriors come back home to host their NorCal neighbors. Monday’s matchup with the Kings will be the second of this season’s four head-to-head meetings, and the first at Chase Center. The Warriors used a strong fourth quarter performance to pull away from the Kings in the first meeting, a 119-107 victory in Sacramento on Oct. 24.

Warriors Ground has been electric all season with the Dubs sporting a 14-2 home record, and the fun is sure to continue on Monday with the first 10,000 fans in attendance receiving a limited edition Klay Thompson Puzzle Cube, courtesy of Lucky California.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors lost 119-110 to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. It was the fifth and final game of the Dubs’ road trip, with the team finishing with a 3-2 record. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 24-6 12-18 2nd in West 10th in West PTS: 111.4 (5th) PTS: 110.9 (7th) REB: 46.9 (3rd) REB: 45.2 (13th) AST: 28.0 (1st) AST: 22.3 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

SAC: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu and Tristan Thompson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) is TBD. Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



SAC: Marvin Bagley III, Terrence Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Louis King, Alex Len and Davion Mitchell are out due to health and safety protocols. Richaun Holmes (eye) is questionable. Team Notes

KUMINGA'S BIG GAME

With the Warriors shorthanded on Saturday, Jonathan Kuminga recorded his first career NBA start. The 19-year-old scored a career-high 26 points on 60 percent shooting (9-of-15). He became the youngest player in Dubs' franchise history to score 20-plus points in a game. Kuminga also made three triples in the contest, showing just another layer to the rookie’s game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (27.0) PTS: Fox (21.3) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Holmes (9.3) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Haliburton (5.9)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Kings come into Monday’s game on the back end of a back-to-back after hosting the Spurs on Sunday in Sacramento. The theme for the Kings this season has been inconsistency. They fired former Warriors assistant coach Luke Walton last month after the team lost seven games in an eight-game stretch, replacing him with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, another former Warriors assistant coach. But Gentry, along with several other Kings players, have recently tested positive for COVID-19. When healthy, De’Aaron Fox is a handful for any team to contain with his speed and handle, averaging a team-best 21.3 points per game. Harrison Barnes is having another solid season and Buddy Hield is as lethal as any perimeter shooter coming off the bench, ranking second in the league in total 3-pointers behind only Stephen Curry. Offense hasn’t been the problem for the Kings, but they do have the third worst defensive rating in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per 100 possessions. Although center Richaun Holmes is a beast on the offensive glass, the Kings as a team yield the most second chance points and points in the paint in the league.