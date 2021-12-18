Game Preview: Warriors at Raptors - 12/18/21

The Warriors will be on the back end of a back-to-back as they wrap up a five-game road trip on Saturday in Toronto.

RIGHT BACK AT IT AGAINST RAPTORS

The Warriors close out their fifth and final game of the road trip with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. After recording a road win on Friday, the Dubs are right back at it to close out the back-to-back set in Toronto. Saturday’s contest will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Warriors previously tallying a 119-104 win over the Raptors. Having won their last three games, the Dubs are now 3-1 on the current five-game road trip and improve to an NBA-best 24-5 on the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Celtics brought the game within one in the second half, the Dubs held on to earn a 111-107 win in the first game of the back-to-back set. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW TOR 24-5 13-15 1st in West 11th in East PTS: 111.8 (3rd) PTS: 105.9 (21st) REB: 47.0 (3rd) REB: 44.6 (19th) AST: 28.1 (1st) AST: 21.4 (28th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

TOR: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (hip), Andre Iguodala (knee), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Otto Porter (foot), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



TOR: Goran Dragic (not with team) and David Johnson (left calf strain) are out. Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder tendinitis), OG Anunoby (left hip pointer) and Khem Birch (right knee swelling) are questionable. Team Notes

WIGGINS FROM THE WING

Andrew Wiggins posted 27 points and six rebounds in Friday’s victory, shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 71.4 percent (5-for-7) from beyond the arc. The output included a career-high 18 points in the second quarter and a total 24 points in the first half. The nine-year veteran has been consistent all season, recording 20-plus points in nine games and shooting an average 48.8 percent from the field and 40.8 from 3-point range during the 2021-22 campaign.

TEAM LEADERS GSW TOR PTS: Curry (26.9) PTS: Anunoby (20.1) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Barnes (8.3) AST: Green (7.3) AST: VanVleet (6.5)

TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Toronto Raptors enter Saturday’s showdown with a 13-15 record. OG Anunoby is leading the Raptors' scoring effort with 20.1 point per game and Fred VanVleet trails closely behind with 19.8 points and a team-high 6.5 assists. VanVleet leads the league in minutes per game (38.0) and has logged 40-plus minutes in nine games, with the guard recording double-figures in each game played this season (27). Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds on the season with the big man shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range when playing the Warriors. First-year forward Scottie Barnes is having himself a rookie outing, tallying double-figures in 11 straight games and averaging a team-high in blocks (1.0).