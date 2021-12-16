Game Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 12/17/21

The Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics for the fourth of five consecutive road games on Friday.

DUBS OPENING A BACK-TO-BACK IN BOSTON

After a historic evening in New York on Tuesday, the Warriors continue their road trip on Friday in Boston. This will be the opening matchup of a back-to-back set for the Dubs and first of two meetings against the Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign. Entering Friday’s matchup, the Warriors hold the best overall record in the NBA at 23-5 and are the only team in the league that has not allowed an opponent to shoot 50 percent-or-better from the field this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry became the all-time 3-point leader with his 2,974th career splash at Madison Square Garden in Tuesday’s 105-96 victory over the Knicks. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BOS 23-5 14-14 1st in West 10th in East PTS: 111.8 (3rd) PTS: 108.3 (13th) REB: 47.0 (3rd) REB: 45.8 (8th) AST: 28.1 (1st) AST: 22.9 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BOS: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) and Jeff Dowtin (two-way) are questionable. Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



BOS: Josh Richardson (health and safety protocols) and Bruno Fernando (lower back spasms) are out. Team Notes

CURRY SPLASHES INTO NBA HISTORY

Stephen Curry splashed his was into the NBA history books as he became the league’s all-time 3-point leader with his 2,974th career 3-pointer on Tuesday. The two-time MVP hit his second splash of the night with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter over the Knicks to surpass Ray Allen’s career mark (2,973). Curry set the record in his 789th career regular season game, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in. In addition to the all-time 3-point mark, Curry has now hit a three in 152 consecutive regular season games played, the second-longest 3-point streak in NBA history behind only his own previous streak of 157 consecutive games. Curry officially reigns as the NBA’s Splash King, and another 3-point milestone — 3,000 career triples — is right around the corner.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (26.9) PTS: Tatum (26.2) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Tatum (8.6) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Smart (5.6)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The 14-14 Celtics come into Friday’s game after three full days off. Jayson Tatum has led Boston’s offensive effort in scoring (26.2) and rebounds (8.6) with the two-time NBA All-Star coming off a 42-point performance in a win over the Bucks on Monday. Tatum has been on a scoring binge, posting double-figures in all but one game this season and shooting 50.6 percent from the field in December. Jaylen Brown returned to the Celtics’ lineup in Monday’s win following his hamstring issue, and his 21.2 points per game will be a welcome addition for a club that has yet to have a winning streak, or losing streak, longer than three games this season. While Marcus Smart has struggled offensively this season, the Boston guard is leading the Celtics in assists (5.6) and steals (2.1).