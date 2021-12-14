Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 12/14/21

The Warriors continue for the second of five consecutive road games to face off against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

BACK-TO-BACK ON THE ROAD

The Warriors remain on the road as they wrap up a back-to-back set on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. The Dubs are now 1-1 on their five-game road trip and improve to 8-3 on the road this season. Tuesday’s matchup will be the first of two meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign and the Warriors’ sole visit to Madison Square Garden this season.

CURRY COUNTER

Stephen Curry splashed 2,972 career 3-pointers, just two shy of breaking Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen’s record as the All-Time 3-Point Leader. Curry, who has played 788 games entering Tuesday’s matchup, will complete the achievement in 500 less career games than Allen (1,300).

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors opened the back-to-back set with a 102-100 victory over the Pacers on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NYK 22-5 12-15 2nd in West 12th in East PTS: 112.5 (3rd) PTS: 105.8 (22nd) REB: 46.9 (3rd) REB: 45.4 (11th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 21.5 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NYK: Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Derrick Rose and Nerlens Noel INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (knee) is questionable. Jeff Dowtin (G League - Two-Way), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



NYK: RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) and Obi Toppin (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

GREEN’S PACE AND PRESENCE

Draymond Green scored in double figures for the eighth time this season, finishing with a season-high 15 points, team-high nine rebounds, and five assists in Monday’s road win. Green went 7-for-10 from the field, with the Dubs veteran shooting 50-plus percent from the field in five of the last six games. So far this season, Green is averaging 54.9 percent from the field and is ranked 11th in assists amoung league leaders. The forward is leading the Warriors in rebounds (7.9) and assists (7.4) and recently passed Rick Barry (929) for third on the franchise’s all-time steals list.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Randle (19.1) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Randle (10.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Randle (5.3)

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The New York Knicks are 12-15 on the season have lost six of their last seven games. With RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin ruled out (Health and Safety protocols), the Knicks will have to make adjustments to their lineup entering Tuesday’s contest. Rookie guard Quentin Grimes is coming off the best game of his career, posting 27 points and shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range. Julius Randle leads the Knicks in scoring (19.1 ppg), rebounds (10.0) and assists (5.3), while former Warrior Alec Burks leads New York in steals (1.2). Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau has regulated free-agent acquisition Kemba Walker, with the four-time NBA All-Star not participating in games played in December.