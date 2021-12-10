Game Preview: Warriors at 76ers - 12/11/21

The Warriors begin their five-game road trip on Saturday night as the team faces the 14-12 Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

powered by

FIVE AWAY FROM HOME

The Warriors begin their five-game road trip on Saturday night as the team faces the 14-12 Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Dubs have had a lot of success against the Sixers in recent years, winning 14 of the last 17 matchups. Saturday night has the potential to be historic, as Stephen Curry is only 10 3-pointers away from passing Ray Allen and becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader.

Curry Counter: Stephen Curry has made 2,964 career 3-pointers, nine shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen for the most of all-time. Curry is averaging a career-high 5.5 3-pointers made per game this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94 on Wednesday night at Chase Center, improving to a league-best 21-4 record. The Dubs shot a season-worst 39.8 percent from the field in the win, but their top-rated defense showed up against the Blazers, holding them to 8-of-30 shooting from 3-point range. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points, hitting six triples in the win. Jordan Poole added 20 points, while Draymond Green continues to fill up the box score, recording five points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 21-4 14-12 1st in West 7th in East PTS: 113.2 (3rd) PTS: 106.7 (19th) REB: 47.1 (3rd) REB: 42.2 (29th) AST: 28.7 (1st) AST: 22.5 (22nd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHI: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (knee) is questionable. Jeff Dowtin (G League - Two-Way), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



PHI: TBD. Team Notes

UNDER 100

The Warriors held the Trail Blazers to just 94 points on Wednesday, marking an NBA-best 12th time this season that the Dubs held their opponent to under 100 points. The Warriors defense currently leads the league in defensive rating (99.5), points (100.3) and field goal percentage (42.4 percent) and rank second in steals (9.9) and 3-point percentage (32.2 percent). No team has had a better defensive rating since the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (27.5) PTS: Embiid (24.1) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Embiid (10.9) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Maxey (4.7)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

Since returning to the court on Nov. 27, Joel Embiid has averaged 27.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game on 44.8 percent shooting and 40.0 percent from 3-point range. He is the only player in the league to be averaging at least 27 points and 12 rebounds in that span. The Sixers are coming off a 118-96 loss against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, but the team has won three of their past four games.