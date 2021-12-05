Game Preview: Warriors vs. Magic - 12/6/21

The Warriors play their third home game in four nights as they welcome the Magic to Chase Center on Jewish Heritage Night.

powered by

MAGIC ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors remain in The Bay to play their third home game in four nights as they welcome the Orlando Magic to Chase Center on Jewish Heritage Night. This will be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season, and the Magic's only visit to Chase Center during the 2021-22 campaign. The Warriors enter Monday's matchup 19-4 on the season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were down by as many as 22 points in the first half but a 21-4 run in the final frame rallied the Warriors to near-comeback, with the squad ultimately falling short in a 112-107 loss. » Full Game Recap

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

ORL: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Jonathan Kuminga (G League assignment), Moses Moody (G League assignment), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



ORL: TBD. Team Notes

JTA'S TWO-WAY PLAY

Juan Toscano-Anderson is coming off his second-straight game with 10-or-more points, recording 13 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes of play on Saturday. The forward has been quite efficient lately, shooting 67.6 percent (25-of-37) from the field over the span of his last six games. Toscano-Anderson's two-way play has been on display throughout the season, averaging five rebounds and five assists over games played in December.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Anthony (20.2) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Carter Jr. (9.8) AST: Green (7.7) AST: Anthony (6.0)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

The Magic come into Chase Center as owners of the second worst record in the NBA after losing eight of their last nine games. Orlando will be playing the second of five straight road games, and they’ll be without rookie lottery pick Jalen Suggs, who is sitting out with a thumb injury. Suggs and fellow Orlando rookie Franz Wagner are in the top 10 among rookie in scoring, assists and rebounding, but it’s second year guard Cole Anthony who has emerged as the team’s leader. Anthony leads the team in scoring and assists, but despite their young talent, the Magic have yet to win consecutive games this season.